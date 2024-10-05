Does the India-spec Kia Carnival get all the goodies offered globally?

The Kia Carnival has been brought back to India and it is available as a Completely Knockdown Unit (CKD), requiring assembly on our shores. The South Korean carmaker is offering the MPV in the sole Limousine+ variant and it is listed at a whopping ex-showroom price of ₹63.90 lakh. This means that the India-spec model commands nearly a ₹20 lakh price increase over the top-spec of the Carnival offered in the US.

The 2024 Kia Carnival is offered in five different variants in the US, with the SX Prestige positioned as the top-of-the-line model. This variant is offered at a starting price of $50,600 (approximately ₹42.51 lakh).

While the India-spec Kia Carnival does come stacked with a range of premium features, the question remains whether or not these demand a ₹20 lakh price increase. To answer this question, let us take a look at the key differences between the US-spec and India-spec versions of the 2024 Kia Carnival.

2024 Kia Carnival: Powertrain

The biggest difference straight out of the box is the powertrain and the options available for it. The India-spec Carnival is powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel engine that was in the previous generation model. This unit makes 190 bhp and 441 Nm of torque and it can be paired with an eight-speed automatic in a front-wheel drive configuration.

Globally, Kia offers two powertain options with the 2024 Carnival MPV, with one petrol and one hybrid unit available. The 3.5-litre V6 petrol unit makes 287 bhp and 352 Nm of torque and this is also limited to an eight-speed automatic. The 1.6-litre hybrid unit makes 242 bhp and 367 Nm of torque and provides a total driving range of627 miles (approximately 1,010 km).

2024 Kia Carnival: options

There are multiple options for the exterior body colour and interior trim for the global-spec Kia Carnival, but only a handful have been brought to the Indian market as of yet. The India-spec Carnival gets Fusion Black or Glacier White Pearl for its exterior, while interior trim options are limited to one dual-tone Tuscan and Umber option. Internationally, the Carnival rides on 19-inch alloy wheels with a Gloss Black finish, but Indian audiences are limited to the 18-inch diamond cut alloys.

Certain features that are optional add-ons on the US-spec Kia Carnival SX Prestige trim are included as part of the main package of the India-spec model. These include the second row heated and ventilated powered lounge-like seats and the interior ambient lighting. Add-ons such as the dualscreen rear seat entertainment system, air purifier, and the high gloss interior trim are not available for Indian audiences.

2024 Kia Carnival: Safety

The India-spec Kia Carnival includes Level-2 ADAS with 23 autonomous features while the US-spec is limited to 17. Safety features in the Indian model include Smart Cruise Control, lane driving aids, blind spot monitoring, a 360-degree camera, and driver attention alerts. The Carnival is further reinforced with eight airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC with Hill Assist Control, TPMs, and ISOFIX mounts.

