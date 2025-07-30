The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe will pack 443 bhp. Here's why you should be interested…

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to expand its performance lineup in India with the launch of the new AMG CLE 53 Coupe on August 12. Following the introduction of the CLE 300 Cabriolet, the new Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe will be the second CLE model for the Indian market, blending aggressive design, high-performance engineering, and a tech-rich interior.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe: Design

The CLE 53 Coupe is a two-door performance model featuring familiar AMG styling cues. It comes with the Panamericana grille, flared fenders, and quad exhaust tips. The car sits on 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, with 20-inch wheels available as an option.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe: Cabin and features

Inside, the CLE 53 Coupe includes an AMG-specific three-spoke steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and a centrally mounted 11.9-inch touchscreen in a portrait layout. The interior combines Alcantara and leather upholstery, with contrast stitching and carbon fibre trim, offering a mix of sportiness and premium materials.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe: Engine and performance

Under the hood, the car uses a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo inline-six engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. It produces 443 bhp and 560 Nm of torque, mated to a nine-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system enables the coupe to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.2 seconds. The top speed is limited to 250 kmph, but can be increased to 270 kmph with an optional package.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe: Segment positioning

The CLE 53 Coupe will effectively fill the gap left by the now-discontinued C-Class and E-Class Coupes in India. Positioned above the CLE 300 Cabriolet, it will join the broader AMG lineup aimed at buyers interested in higher-performance models from the brand.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe: Replacing the C and E Coupes

The CLE 53 Coupe is expected to replace the discontinued C-Class and E-Class coupe models in India, serving as a new, consolidated offering for buyers looking for a high-performance, luxury two-door. Once launched, it will strengthen the Mercedes-AMG portfolio in India and offer a compelling option for enthusiasts seeking performance with everyday usability.

