HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News The Original Hybrid Car Is Back And Back With A Bang

The original hybrid car is back and back with a bang

2023 Prius now gets a low and wide stance as compared to the outgoing version. The vehicle is based on Hybrid Reborn concept.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Nov 2022, 11:23 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The design of the Prius has been significantly revised.
The design of the Prius has been significantly revised.
The design of the Prius has been significantly revised.
The design of the Prius has been significantly revised.

Toyota has unveiled the fifth generation of the Prius hybrid globally. The vehicle is based on the second generation of the TNGA platform. The Prius will be sold with a Series Parallel Hybrid (HEV) powertrain and a Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV). The Parallel Hybrid will go on sale before the end of this year whereas the Plug-in Hybird will launch in the spring of next year.

The design of the Prius has been significantly updated. It now looks modern, and sharp and has some design elements from the Toyota bZ3X electric vehicle. The alloy wheels now measure 19-inch in size and the front is inspired by a hammerhead shark, says Toyota. The rear design of the 2023 Prius gets LED tail lamps placed horizontally and a hatchback design.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Yaris (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Yaris
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.1 kmpl
₹9.16 - 14.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 19.16 kmpl
₹39.41 - 41.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Vellfire (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Vellfire
2494 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 16.35 kmpl
₹87 - 89.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Also Read : Toyota Innova HyCross hybrid MPV teased with panoramic sunroof

The interior is finished in an all-black theme with seat stitching. There is a new driver's digital display and a large touchscreen infotainment system. The instrument console also uses Toyota's first illuminated warning system. In addition to providing an ambient light that highlights the interior. It alerts the driver to detect objects through flashing lights before the audible warnings to create a more reassuring driving experience. The warning system works in conjunction with Toyota Safety Sense.

In terms of powertrain, there is a 2.0-litre Plug-in Hybrid system that delivers 223 Ps of max power and it can hit 100 kmph from a standstill in just 6.7 seconds. Then there is a 2.0-litre Series Parallel Hybrid System that produces 193 Ps.

The Prius hybrid is now equipped with a panoramic sunroof that lets in a lot of light to the cabin. The PHEV models are equipped with a second-generation solar charging system that achieves a more efficient conversion of solar energy into electricity. There are also two 100 VAC / 1,500 W accessory power outlets, one at the back of the centre console and one in the cargo space. Users can select the BEV external power supply mode, which uses power from the battery only without having to start the engine, or the HEV external power supply mode, which recharges the battery from the engine if the remaining power is too low.

First Published Date: 16 Nov 2022, 11:05 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Prius Hybrid
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks
Former F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003 GA with chassis number 229 during Sotheby's auction in Geneva.
Michael Schumacher's F1 Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here
Honda_City_2_million
Why this Honda City is so special
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Indian Air Force inducts 12 Tata Nexon electric vehicles in its fleet
Indian Air Force inducts 12 Tata Nexon electric vehicles in its fleet
The original hybrid car is back and back with a bang
The original hybrid car is back and back with a bang
Lucid Gravity is an untamed electric SUV with supercar creds
Lucid Gravity is an untamed electric SUV with supercar creds
What is the Ola electric scooter scam?
What is the Ola electric scooter scam?
This motorcycle from TVS is ready to hit the track
This motorcycle from TVS is ready to hit the track

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city