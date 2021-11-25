The latest in Dubai Police garage? Two power-packed Audi R8 Coupe

Dubai Police continues to add automotive power to its fleet of ultra capable - and uber expensive - performance cars and the latest to join an impressive crime-fighting collection are two Audi R8 Coupe units. The performance vehicles from the German luxury brand were recently showcased by top officials of the Dubai Police department.

The Audi R8 Coupe has a V10, 5.2-litre engine at its core and is capable of putting out 540 hp of power. With a top speed of 320 kmph and ability to hit 100 kmph in just 3.7 seconds, it is unlikely anyone running - or driving - away from this cop car has microscopic chance of a getaway. “The free-breathing V10 engine is fascinating – with incomparable sound, lightning-fast response and immense fun when turning," a statement from the force read.

It is reported that Dubai Police now has as many as 33 supercars and the latest Audi R8 Coupe, while seriously fast, isn't the fastest. With a list that includes Bugatti Veyron, Aston Martin Vantage and several Porsche, Ferrari, Bentley and McLaren models, there's much in-house competition to race down the bad guys. "Dubai Police is always keen on promoting safety and security of the Emirate, and maintaining its position as one of the world's safest destinations," Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of Dubai Police's General Department of Criminal Investigation, was quoted as saying by UAE's The National News.

But while the force has tremendous capability to check crime on stylish wheels, there has also been considerations to patrol the streets through aerial means. Use of drones has been seen as a very viable option but the fast-paced development in the world of aerial personal vehicles is also believed to be of interest to security personnel here. But for now, expect the stylish and powerful four-wheeled vehicles to continue making a strong statement on ground.