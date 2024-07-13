The everlasting appeal of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR has crossed yet another sales milestone – one of many for Maruti Suzuki which seems to be commemorating milestone-after-milestone this year having officially surpassed the 30 million unit production number in April. While there have been few misses from India’s largest carmaker, the WagonR stands out for its ability to defy convention, by continuing to sell in considerable numbers even as consumers across segments gravitate towards SUVs.

The current-gen WagonR, originally launched in 2019, has, as of July 2024, sold a million units. In FY2024, it remained India’s best-selling passenger car for the third fiscal year. In its near three decade (and counting run) it has managed to outshine and outlive many of its rivals, from the Hyundai Santro to the Tata Nano. While the Nano didn’t compete directly with the WagonR in terms of price, the WagonR did evolve into a true people’s car by being a mix of practical, spacious and affordable while being a tad more aspirational than the likes of the Nano. So what is it precisely about the WagonR that has managed to withstand the rigours of time?

All the right ingredients

Multiple strengths converge to make the WagonR the success it is today. First is the form factor, which, while being compact, continues to offer more headroom and boot space than any other mass-market hatchback. Short overhangs make it easy to turn the car while low flooring and high headroom enable easy ingress and egress, particularly for elderly members in the family. More than the Celerio or the Swift, which cater to very different form factors (the latter also costing more). At a starting point of ₹5.54 lakh (ex-showroom) the Wagon R offers more utility in terms of space, than its rivals. Even if its rivals can match the Wagon R in terms of pricing (The Renault Kwid undercuts it while the Nissan Magnite is only marginally more expensive) they cannot match Maruti Suzuki’s service network, resale value and the fact that it has a CNG option. Even other close rivals which benefit from a strong service network, like the Tata Punch and its CNG variant, lose out on the pricing front. The WagonR has all its corners covered. It also has tenure over the competition. With more than two and a half decades on the road, the Wagon R has had the chance to iron out its inconsistencies. More importantly, it managed to adapt and evolve over the years, with varying levels of power and convenience in-keeping with the demand. It features both a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol unit, and a 1.2-litre, 4-cyl petrol unit. It has had the time to shape itself around its environment. “Any issues it would have presented, have been dealt with over the years" says Puneet Gupta, market data analyst and Director of S&P Global Mobility, India & ASEAN regions. Gupta also believes that the Wagon R possesses the right amount of aspirational value to it from the perspective of first time car buyers, that cars like the Alto do not.

How did it kill the competition?

The Wagon R was launched as a response to the Hyundai Santro, with which it competed directly. Like the WagonR, the Santro too boasted of greater headroom, a high driving position. It was also one of the few new hatchbacks in a market that was fed a steady diet of Maruti 800s only. In comparison, the Santro was practically exotic. Today however, the Santro stands discontinued and other than the Renault Kwid and Tata Tiago there are no direct competitors. Why have other OEMs not been able to crack this segment?

“For some international OEMs, entering a segment like the WagonR’s brings down their average profitability" says Gupta, stating that OEMs with a global presence such as Hyundai and Toyota are channelling their efforts into products with higher profit margins. “Maruti Suzuki, although it is trying to cater to a different segment, is still associated with the masses and its presence is strong in a variety of emerging markets like Pakistan, Sri Lanka or Indonesia. Unlike a Hyundai or a Volkswagen which is catering to different markets and looking at higher margin products overall"

Ultimately, the Wagon R’s success comes not from a mysterious X-factor or any sentimentality on the consumer’s part. It’s a very precise and calculated mix of practicality, frugality, cost-effectiveness, ease of maintenance, serviceability, versatility, with a hint of aspiration and adaptability thrown-in for good measure. The same factors have made it such an ubiquitous presence in cab fleets.

The future of the Wagon R

With its uninterrupted market dominance for two-and-a-half decades, the Wagon R is the true mass mobiliser of modern India, in a way that even the Maruti 800 wasn’t. Its ability to dominate sales at a time when the market has evolved dramatically is testament to both, its ability to evolve and the fact that car ownership statistics in India remain woefully low. While the verdict is awaited whether a mass market hybrid is a viable move for Maruti Suzuki, the Wagon R FF is set to introduce flex fuel compatibility to its list of attributes. Whether that’s the final evolution of the Wagon R or not remains unknown. The Maruti 800 survived for a good 31 years, seeing a steady decline in sales only in the last 5 years of its production. The Wagon R continues to dominate for 25 years, and if its current status is anything to go by, India’s love affair with the WagonR will continue for some time.

