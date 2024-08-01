How Mahindra plans to reduce backlog on its SUVs

Mahindra aims to reduce waiting period for its SUVs in coming days by increasing its production capacity ahead of the launch of Thar Roxx, its latest model based on the iconic off-roader Thar. The carmaker laid out its plans while announcing its Q2 results this year. It said that the upcoming Thar Roxx SUV will initially see around 4,000 units manufactured every month. It also promised that waiting period on all other SUVs will be minimised by the next quarter.

Mahindra is gearing up for its biggest launch of the year with the introduction of the Thar Roxx SUV on August 15. It will enhance lifestyle SUV lineup for the carmaker which already sells a three-door version of the model. Mahindra currently leads the SUV segment with other popular models like the Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic, XUV700, XUV 3XO, XUV400, Bolero and Bolero Neo. The carmaker witnessed 24 per cent growth in sales of its SUVs in the first quarter of FY 2024-25 while enhancing its market share to around 21 per cent.

Mahindra to produce 4,000 Thar Roxx SUVs every month

To cater to rising demands of its SUVs, Mahindra is planning to scale up its production capacity to 64,000 units every month. Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO (Auto and Farm Sector) at Mahindra and Mahindra, said, "We aim to maintain mid-to-high teens growth for FY25, thanks to the ramp-up of the XUV 3XO and the upcoming Thar 5-door, also known as Thar Roxx, set to launch on August 15. Having started the first quarter with 24 per cent growth, we aim to finish the year within the mid-to-high teens range."

Thar Roxx, the five-door version of Thar, will be its latest flagship offering to cater to family car buyers in the lifestyle segment. It will rival the likes of Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, both of which offer five door setup. Anticipating high traction on the Thar Roxx, Mahindra is gearing up not to make its customers waiting for too long to drive one. "We are creating an additional 4,000 capacity per month for the five-door Thar over and above the total capacity that we have planned...," said Jejurikar. Mahindra eventually plans to increase production capacity to 72,000 units in the next financial year.

Mahindra SUVs pending orders and waiting period status

Mahindra cureently has a backlog of around 1.78 lakh SUVs. These include pending deliveries of around 55,000 XUV 3XO, 42,000 Thar, 13,000 XUV700, 8,000 Bolero and 58,000 Scorpio-N SUVs. On an average, SUVs like XUV 3XO and Thar have waiting period stretching up to 10 weeks.

Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV launch: Key things expected

The upcoming Thar Roxx will be based on the three-door SUV, but will come with several changes including exterior and interior design and features. From the outside, the Thar Roxx will largely retain its standard version's silhouette. However, it will be longer in length due to its increased wheelbase. Among new exterior features, the Thar Roxx will get C-shaped LED DRLs, circular LED headlights, a brand new grille with six slats, newly designed alloy wheels and C-shaped LED taillights.

On the inside, the Thar Roxx will offer features like a larger 10.25-inch infotainment screen, digital driver display, panoramic sunroof, three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls, wireless charging among others. It will also offer other features like level-2 ADAS technology, 360-degree camera, all-wheel drive as well as rear-wheel drive technology.

