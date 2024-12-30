These 10 cars underwent Bharat NCAP crash tests in 2024. Check safety ratings

Bharat NCAP has issued safety ratings of as many as 10 SUVs in India in 2024. Launched in 2023, India's own new vehicle assessment programme has increased the number of vehicles to undergo its crash tests this year. All the cars tested by Bharat NCAP this year are SUVs, ICE or electric. Among the 10 SUVs, five are manufactured by Tata Motors, three by Mahindra and one each by Hyundai Motor and Citroen . All but one SUV returned with five-star safety ratings. Here is a look at the safest cars in India according to Bharat NCAP crash tests in 2024.

Tata Curvv, Curvv EV: Five-star safety rating

Tata Curvv and Curvv EV are among the two SUVs which received Bharat NCAP crash test results for both the ICE and electric versions. The Curvv and its EV avatar underwent test together. Both the models received five-star safety ratings at the crash tests. The Curvv SUV received 29.50 points out of overall 32 points in adult occupant protection test and 43.66 points out of 49 points in child occupant protection test. The Curvv EV performed better with 30.81 points in adult occupant protection test and 44.83 points in child occupant protection test.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Mahindra S204 ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra Marazzo 1497 cc 1497 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 14.59 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra BE.05 80.0 kWh 80.0 kWh 450 km 450 km ₹ 12 - 16 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Punch EV 35 kWh 35 kWh 421 km 421 km ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 1490 cc 1490 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.14 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV 50 kWh 50 kWh 300 km 300 km ₹ 10 - 14 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Tata Nexon, Nexon EV: Five-star safety rating

Tata Nexon is the only other modelon the list which had both the ICE and electric version crash tested at the Bharat NCAP this year. The Nexon and Nexon EV returned with five-star rating like its siblings Curvv and Curvv EV. The SUV had returned with similar safety rating at the Global NCAP in February this year. The Nexon SUV scored 29.41 points out of 32 points in adult occupant protection test and 43.83 points out of 49 points in child occupant protection test. The Nexon EV performed marginally better with 29.86 points in adult occupant protection test and 44.95 points in child occupant protection test.

Also Read : Looking for safest cars under ₹10 lakhs? Here are some options that you can consider

Tata Punch EV: Five-star safety rating

The Punch EV is the fifth car from the Tata Motors stable to undergo the Bharat NCAP crash tests in 2024. The Punch SUV had returned with five-star safety rating in adult protection test at the Global NCAP three years ago. In June, the electric avatar of the smallest SUV from Tata improved its safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. The Punch EV secured 31.46 points out of 32 points in adult occupant protection test, the highest by any electric cars in India. It also received 45 points out of 49 points in child occupant protection test.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Five-star safety rating

The Thar Roxx was the most anticipated models among the three Mahindra SUVs that underwent crash tests at the Bharat NCAP this year. The Thar, its smaller version, had earlier secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP. The five-door Thar Roxx also has received similar ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. The SUV also became the first model in India with body-on-frame platform to secure five-star safety rating at the crash test. The Thar Roxx received 31.09 points out of 32 points in adult occupant protection test and 45 points out of 49 points in child occupant protection test.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five-star safety rating

The Mahindra XUV 3XO, one of the latest sub-compact SUVs to be launched in India this year, also underwent the crash tests at Bharat NCAP. The XUV 3XO, which rivals the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue among others, also received five-star safety ratings. It is one of the two SUVs in the segment to have the highest safety rating at any crash tests. The SUV got 29.36 points out of 32 points in adult occupant protection test and 43 points out of 49 points in child occupant protection test.

Mahindra XUV400 EV: Five-star safety rating

Mahindra XUV400 was the fourth electric car in India that underwent the Bharat NCAP crash tests this year. The XUV400 EV is the only electric car in Mahindra's lineup before it introduced the BE 6 and XEV 9e electric SUVs in November. The Nexon EV rival returned with 30.38 points out of 32 points in adult occupant protection test and 43 points out of 49 points in child occupant protection test.

Citroen Basalt: Four-star safety rating

Citroen Basalt SUV is the only model to be tested by Bharat NCAP this year which did not receive five-star safety rating. Despite safety features like six airbags as standard, electronic stability program (ESP) among others, the SUV failed to secure highest safety rating. The French SUV scored 26.19 points out of 32 points in adult occupant protection test and 35.90 points out of 49 points in child occupant protection test.

Hyundai Tucson: Five-star safety rating

The only model from Hyundai stable to be tested by Bharat NCAP was the Tucson SUV. Priced from ₹29 lakh (ex-showroom), it is also the most expensive SUV to be put to test by the agency this year. Hyundai Tucson SUV received five-star safety ratings at the crash tests, becoming the first car from the Korean auto giant to do so at the Bharat NCAP. It secured 30.84 points out of 32 points in adult occupant protection test and 41 points out of 49 points in child occupant protection test.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: