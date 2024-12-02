Thar Roxx, Scorpio-N continue to power Mahindra SUV sales in November

Mahindra cars continue to ride on rising demand for SUVs across India as the carmaker registered nearly 16 per cent growth in the most popular segment in November. Led by models like Scorpio-N , Thar Roxx and XUV700 , Mahindra sold 46,222 SUVs last month. Overall, the carmaker sold 47,294 utility vehicles in November, which also includes exported units. Mahindra recently launched two electric SUVs XEV 9e and BE 6e , which are expected to boost its sales further from next year.

In October, Mahindra had clocked its highest ever sales record of 54,504 SUVs. While the sales have dropped by a bit compared to the festive season highs, Mahindra has managed to grow significantly compared to November last year. Mahindra has also exported 1,072 units of its utility vehicles last month. Mahindra exports SUVs like the Scorpio-N and XUV 3XO to global markets.

Besides the Scorpio-N and XUV700, Mahindra's latest SUVs Thar Roxx and XUV 3XO also have major contribution to the carmaker's exponential growth in recent months. Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Division at Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “We sold 46,222 SUVs, a growth of 16% in November, and 79,083 total vehicles." Mahindra's overall sales last month, including commercial vehicles, grew by 12 per cent.

Mahindra has seen its sales grow majorly due to its new generation models. Demand for Mahindra SUVs, which now include as many as eight models including Bolero and Bolero Neo, has witnessed steady growth for the past 12 months. Mahindra also plans to reduce long waiting periods for its models soon to meet demand for its SUVs like the Thar Roxx to nine months or less by early next year.

Mahindra also expects its sales to grow further from next quarter with the launch of its two new electric SUVs - XEV 9e and BE 6e. Nakra said, "This month saw the launch of our most awaited Electric Origin SUVs – the BE6e and XEV9e. The go to market for these Electric Origin SUVs will start in a phased manner in the later part of January 2025. Deliveries will commence towards the end of February or early March 2025." These two electric SUVs have joined the XUV400 EV in Mahindra's electric vehicle fleet. Both are based on Mahindra's new and exclusive EV platform INGLO and are the firsts among five upcoming electric SUVs from the carmaker.

