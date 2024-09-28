Thar Roxx official bookings open on Oct 3: Here's a roundup of what it offers

Mahindra is getting ready to open bookings for the Mahindra Thar Roxx in the upcoming week. To be precise, the bookings will open at 11 AM on 3rd October, as stated by the manufacturer in its latest post on the social media platform, X. In the post, Mahindra is asking people to mark their calendars for the date.

Mahindra recently held an auction for the very first Thar Roxx to roll out of the factory with a 001 VIN code and the bids touched numbers upwards of 1 crore. The brand unveiled pricing for the 4x4 variants just last month in September. It quoted that the Thar Roxx bearing a 4x4 drivetrain will start at a price of ₹18.79 lakh.

Also Read : MG Astor Blackstorm vs Hyundai Creta Knight Edition: Specs and changes compared

Thar Roxx: Features and colour options

The Thar Roxx gets an extended wheelbase when compared to the standard Thar. This makes space for a second row with doors and increased boot space. The SUV is offered in both RWD and 4x4 drivetrain options and gets new projector headlamps with LED DRLs, new alloy wheels and ADAS as well.

Other features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, a digital driver's display, a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, wireless charging, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof and much more.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Scorpio-N: Which 4X4 SUV is a better choice?

The paint shades on offer include - Everest White, Burnt Sienna, Stealth Black, Deep Forest, Battleship Grey, Tango Red and Nebula Blue.

Watch: Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impressions: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?

Thar Roxx: Variants and pricing

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is offered in six variants including - MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L and AX7L. Out of these the AX3L only comes with a diesel engine option with a manual gearbox. The AX5L also comes with just the diesel but with an automatic gearbox only. The rest of the variants get petrol engines on offer. The 4WD variants are offered on the MX5 and above trim levels. The 4WD variants also do not get a petrol engine on offer.

The pricing of the Mahindra Thar Roxx starts at ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to ₹22.49 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: