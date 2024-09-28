HT Auto
Thar Roxx official bookings open on Oct 3: Here's a roundup of what it offers

| Updated on: 28 Sep 2024, 08:22 AM
  • The Thar Roxx is an exciting product for off-roading lovers and bookings for it officially open on 3rd October at 11 AM.
Thar Roxx
Mahindra Thar Roxx has been officially launched in the Indian car market, three years after Thar three-door SUV touched down and took off on its success journey. But while Thar enjoys a cult status in the Indian automotive scene, it has always been regarded as an impractical option for the family man, or woman. Thar Roxx is looking to change exactly that.
Mahindra Thar Roxx has grown in dimensions from all sides, compared to the Mahindra Thar. It is now well over 4 meters in length, allowing for a longer wheelbase and hence the addition of the two doors for back-seat passengers. The Roxx also gets an all-new alloy design on the 19-inch wheels.
Thar Roxx gets fairly large windows while the handle for the rear two doors are mounted higher up. The rear quarter glass is now triangular.
While still retaining the iconic face of the Thar, the Thar Roxx sports elements which are incorporated to give it some degree of distinction. Whether it works, or does not, will depend on individual perspectives and perceptions.
The rear profile of Thar Roxx is near similar to that of Thar, save for the updated LED tail lights here.
The Thar Roxx has a very airy cabin and that is largely thanks to the sunroof at the top, light-coloured upholstery everywhere and fairly decent-sized windows on the doors.
Best for two but fairly spacious for even three, the rear-seats of Thar Roxx may not be class-leading among mid-size SUVs but sure is impressive for an off-road vehicle in this category of options.
The attention to details from Mahindra on the Thar Roxx makes the very limited storage space in the vehicle stand out as a jarring drawback. These door pockets are big enough for only smartphones at best.
The cargo area at the very back of the Thar Roxx has grown in size and the backseats can be split folded to open up even more space.
There are two 10.25-inch screen inside the Thar Roxx. The main infotainment screen standing on the dashboard has been updated and is powered by AndrenoX system.
The Thar Roxx gets a wireless charging pad as well as a high-powered Type-C charging points and conventional USB ports.
The panoramic sunroof inside the Thar Roxx is likely to be a major attraction for potential customers, despite all other positives that the SUV is seeking to underline in its resume. But in our test unit, the button to operate it often malfunctioned.
Thar Roxx comes with a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol motor and the trusty 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Both of these come with manual and six-speed torque converter transmission units but while the 4x4 is only reserved for the diesel version. The diesel engine is also in two state of tunes and comes with Rear-Wheel Drive system as well. 
Our Thar test unit was the diesel with the automatic gearbox and it is instantly evident that there are mechanical updates here as well. Despite its bigger proportions, it now drives better in terms of stability and power buildup while a high drive position further helps its case.
The Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 variants are available from the mid-spec MX5 trim onwards and only with the diesel engine.
Our Thar test unit was the diesel with the automatic gearbox and it is instantly evident that there are mechanical updates here as well. Despite its bigger proportions, it now drives better in terms of stability and power buildup while a high drive position further helps its case.

Mahindra is getting ready to open bookings for the Mahindra Thar Roxx in the upcoming week. To be precise, the bookings will open at 11 AM on 3rd October, as stated by the manufacturer in its latest post on the social media platform, X. In the post, Mahindra is asking people to mark their calendars for the date.

Mahindra recently held an auction for the very first Thar Roxx to roll out of the factory with a 001 VIN code and the bids touched numbers upwards of 1 crore. The brand unveiled pricing for the 4x4 variants just last month in September. It quoted that the Thar Roxx bearing a 4x4 drivetrain will start at a price of 18.79 lakh.

Also Read : MG Astor Blackstorm vs Hyundai Creta Knight Edition: Specs and changes compared

Thar Roxx: Features and colour options

The Thar Roxx gets an extended wheelbase when compared to the standard Thar. This makes space for a second row with doors and increased boot space. The SUV is offered in both RWD and 4x4 drivetrain options and gets new projector headlamps with LED DRLs, new alloy wheels and ADAS as well.

Other features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, a digital driver's display, a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, wireless charging, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof and much more.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Scorpio-N: Which 4X4 SUV is a better choice?

The paint shades on offer include - Everest White, Burnt Sienna, Stealth Black, Deep Forest, Battleship Grey, Tango Red and Nebula Blue.

Watch: Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impressions: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?

Thar Roxx: Variants and pricing

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is offered in six variants including - MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L and AX7L. Out of these the AX3L only comes with a diesel engine option with a manual gearbox. The AX5L also comes with just the diesel but with an automatic gearbox only. The rest of the variants get petrol engines on offer. The 4WD variants are offered on the MX5 and above trim levels. The 4WD variants also do not get a petrol engine on offer.

The pricing of the Mahindra Thar Roxx starts at 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to 22.49 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 28 Sep 2024, 08:22 AM IST

