HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tesla Was Told To Temper Robotaxi Fervor Months Before Us Probe

Tesla was told to temper Robotaxi fervor months before US probe

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 09 Nov 2024, 01:37 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tesla Inc. was admonished by a US agency over how the carmaker was promoting its driver-assistance technology on social media months before the regula
...
TESLA-ROBOTAXI
NHTSA was monitoring Tesla and FSD in the months before the regulator decided to investigate the system. (via REUTERS)
TESLA-ROBOTAXI
NHTSA was monitoring Tesla and FSD in the months before the regulator decided to investigate the system.

Tesla Inc. was admonished by a US agency over how the carmaker was promoting its driver-assistance technology on social media months before the regulator opened a defect investigation of the system.

In a May 15 email sent to Tesla representatives, a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration official flagged seven social media posts the company had shared that gave the agency pause. Each post on X, the service that Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk owns, showcased disengaged drivers using the system Tesla has marketed as Full Self-Driving, or FSD.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹12.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹7.51 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

“We believe that Tesla’s postings conflict with its stated messaging that the driver is to maintain continued control over the dynamic driving task," Gregory Magno, a division chief within NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation, wrote in the letter posted on the agency’s website Friday. “These postings may encourage viewers to see FSD-Supervised as a Chauffer or ‘Robotaxi’ rather than a partial automation / driver-assist system that requires persistent attention and intermittent intervention by the driver."

The email offers a sense of how closely NHTSA was monitoring Tesla and FSD in the months before the regulator decided to investigate the system. Magno notes that the agency had asked the company to brief NHTSA’s technical staff about how the company had begun offering free trials of FSD. He wrote that Tesla had obliged and emphasized ways it had communicated to drivers that their vehicle wasn’t autonomous.

Before and after providing that briefing to NHTSA, Tesla published reposts on X that Magno suggested were problematic. The examples he cited included:

“While Tesla has the discretion to communicate with the public as it sees fit, we note that these posts show lost opportunities to temper enthusiasm for a new product with cautions on its proper use with the points that Tesla has made to us," Magno wrote.

Tesla didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment on the email.

NHTSA opened its investigation of FSD in October, citing four collisions involving cars that had the system engaged. In one of the crashes, a Tesla Model Y SUV fatally struck a pedestrian.

The agency is assessing whether the system has the ability to detect and appropriately respond to fog and other reduced visibility conditions. Magno’s email was included in an information request NHTSA sent to Tesla dated Nov. 5, the day of the US presidential election.

The regulator posted the filing on its website Friday and has given the company until Dec. 18 to address a series of questions regarding FSD.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 09 Nov 2024, 01:37 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.