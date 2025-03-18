Tesla vs LiDar: Can cameras alone keep roads safe? Recent test reveals the truth

There has been long-standing controversy surrounding Tesla 's approach toward autonomous driving, with the automotive manufacturer preferring not to fit its cars with LiDar sensors. While Tesla believes its camera-based system can get the job done, critics say it lags behind in detecting objects, particularly in low-visibility situations.

YouTuber Mark Rober recently tested this debate in the field, pitting his Tesla Model Y against a LiDar-fitted Lexus RX that was retrofitted by Luminar. What followed was both compelling and sobering.

Detecting hazards: Can Tesla keep up?

Rober's initial test used a stationary child-sized mannequin centered on the road. The Lexus, employing its LiDar sensors, easily detected the obstacle and stopped on time at 40 mph (64 km/h). The Tesla, however, could not detect the mannequin when using only its automatic emergency braking system, striking directly into it. When the test was redone with Autopilot enabled, the Tesla did slow down.

Challenging conditions: A true test of sensors

As a further challenge to the vehicles' capabilities, Rober showed progressively more complicated scenarios. When a child-sized mannequin suddenly emerged from the rear of a stationary car, both cars passed safely by. But the Tesla did poorly with adverse weather, such as thick rain and fog, failing to detect the obstacle. Meanwhile, the Lexus, with LiDar, braked easily. Interestingly, the Tesla braked in time for a situation replicating blinding sunlight.

The ultimate illusion: A test beyond reality

For the last test, Rober created a massive foam wall made to blend into the surroundings—a trick typical of old Hollywood movie sets. Using LiDar technology, the Lexus had immediately identified the hard object and as a safety measure stopped. The Tesla could not see the obstruction, continued on straight, and crashed into the mannequin positioned directly in front of it.

The bigger picture: Is LiDar the future?

While Tesla's vision system worked well in some environments, the limitations to that system in low-visibility environments became clearly apparent. This test does raise an important question: will roads become safe through the efforts of cameras alone, or will the continued improvement of autonomous driving technology still hinge on LiDar?

