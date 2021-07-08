Tesla sold 33,155 China-made vehicles in June

US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 33,155 China-made vehicles, including those for export, in June, China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Thursday.

Tesla, which is making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 28,138 China-made cars in China and exported 5,017 cars in June.

In May, Tesla sold 33,463 China-made cars.

On Thursday, Tesla launched Model Y cars with a standard driving range in China, lowering the starting price for the vehicle to 276,000 yuan ($42,588) in the world's biggest auto market.

BYD sold 40,532 so-called new energy vehicles, which include battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, last month in China. General Motors Co's venture with SAIC Motor sold 30,479 such cars.

CPCA also said China sold 1.6 million passenger cars in June, down 5.3% from a year earlier.

China is one of the major markets in the world and also the largest EV market as well. Tesla set up its Gigafactory in the country aiming to grab a large chunk in the market. Since the US electric vehicle manufacturer started manufacturing and selling its cars in China, the auto company's global sales have increased substantially, with China contributing a large number.

The Tesla Model 3 has been a widely successful car in the Chinese market since its launch there. Now, with the Model Y introduced in the market, Tesla hopes to witness a surge in sales there, as demand for luxury cars and electric cars are pretty high in