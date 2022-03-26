Tesla recalls nearly thousand electric cars over delay in rearview image display

Tesla has recalled Model 3, Model S and Model X electric cars which are equipped with Autopilot system. The EV maker is reportedly going to fix the issue with OTA updates.

Tesla has recalled 947 electric vehicles in its home market United States. The world's largest electric vehicle manufacturer has initiated recalls across three electric car models due to a delay in rearview image display. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the rearview image may not immediately display when the cars begin to reverse.

“Delayed availability of the rearview camera display may affect the driver’s rearview and increase the risk of a collision. The driver may continue to reverse the vehicle by performing a shoulder check and using their mirrors," the NHTSA said.

The latest Tesla recall covers Model 3 EVs produced between 2017 and 2020, Model S cars manufactured between 2018 and 2019, and Model X sold between the same period. These electric vehicles are equipped with Autopilot Computer 2.5 and operating certain firmware releases.Tesla said it will perform an over-the-air software update to address the issue.

This is the latest in a series of recalls Tesla has announced for software issues in recent months. In all, Tesla has already issued as many six recalls this year for various reasons. In December last year, Tesla started to deploy firmware to a limited number of vehicles and its fleet monitoring tool. It later discovered "an abnormal frequency of computer resets among Model 3 vehicles" with that update, according to the recall notice dated March 18.

“On March 11, 2022, having confirmed the root cause and having completed a compliance assessment, and despite not finding a noncompliance in the tests that Tesla conducted, a recall determination was made out of an abundance of caution to recognize the potential presence of a noncompliance in affected vehicles, as first identified in consumer complaints," Tesla told NHTSA.

Tesla said "over the following week, an engineering investigation into the condition identified a software error as a potential cause for further assessment."

