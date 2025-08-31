Tesla Model Y Performance launched: How it compares with the India-spec model

Tesla ’s arrival in India with the Model Y earlier this year was a milestone, finally putting one of the world’s most popular electric SUVs on local roads. Buyers here get the Standard and Long-Range RWD versions, efficient, quiet, and practical. At the same time, Europe has now received the Model Y Performance, a far quicker and sportier take on the same SUV. The contrast between what’s sold in India and what’s just gone on sale abroad is worth noting.

In India, the Model Y starts at ₹ 59.9 lakh for the Standard and ₹ 67.9 lakh for the Long-Range RWD. Meanwhile, In Europe, the Performance trim is priced around 62,000 Euro (about ₹ 56 lakh) before local taxes.

Tesla Model Y Performance vs RWD: Design

The India-spec Model Y wears a clean and minimal design, marked by subtle curves, 19- or 20-inch wheels and Tesla’s signature minimalist cabin built around the central touchscreen. It looks understated, in line with its family SUV positioning.

The Performance trim in Europe is less shy. It sits on 21-inch Arachnid alloys, carries a carbon-fibre spoiler, and adds red brake calipers with slightly revised bumpers. Inside, firmer bucket-style seats and aluminum pedals give it a sportier character. Even before you start it up, the Performance feels like it’s meant to be driven harder.

Also Read : 2026 Tesla Model Y Performance revealed with 580 km range and sporty upgrades

Tesla Model Y Performance vs RWD: Features

Both versions get Tesla’s signature tech: a large central touchscreen running most controls, over-the-air software updates, and advanced driver assistance features. In India, Full Self-Driving (FSD) is offered as an optional upgrade, though regulatory approvals are still pending.

The Performance trim adds adaptive suspension, a dedicated “Sport" drive mode and improved cabin insulation. These may seem like small touches, but they sharpen the driving experience and make the cabin feel more premium compared to the plainer trims sold here.

Tesla Model Y Performance vs RWD: Specs

In India, the Standard RWD does 0–100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and claims 500 km range (WLTP). The Long-Range RWD stretches to 622 km and cuts the sprint to 5.6 seconds. Both versions have a top speed of around 201 km/h.

The Performance trim in Europe takes a different path. Its dual-motor AWD setup produces about 460 hp, good for 0–100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds. Despite the extra punch, it still claims 580 km range, and fast charging can add 240 km in just 15 minutes. The difference is stark — India gets endurance, Europe gets excitement balanced with efficiency.

Tesla Model Y Performance vs RWD: Price

In India, the Model Y starts at ₹59.9 lakh for the Standard and ₹67.9 lakh for the Long-Range RWD, both as fully imported units that attract high duties.

In Europe, the Performance trim is priced around 62,000 Euro (about ₹56 lakh) before local taxes. Despite offering more performance, it ends up costing less on paper than the Indian versions — a reminder of how import duties shape the EV market here.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: