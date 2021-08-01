Tesla latest software update brings a plethora of features: All you need to know

Electric car major Tesla has started pushing a new software update to its fleet of cars. The latest update comes as one of the biggest from the automaker with loads of new features.

The new 2021.24 update includes Disney+, Car Wash mode, hotspot, mirror auto-dim, range display etc. It also added three new languages, improved the dashcam system.

The automaker is among the leaders in the auto industry when it comes to OTA software updates. Just like the smartphone industry, Tesla regularly releases software updates for its cars that include a host of new features and UI improvements. Also, these updates introduce new technology as well. These are targeted to improve in-car and ownership experiences.

The latest update ensures that Tesla owners can avail streaming service of Disney+ along with Netflix and Youtube through the company's in-car app Tesla Theatre.

New Car Wash mode ensures all windows will be closed, the charging port will be locked and windshield wipers will be disabled. Also, this will disable sentry mode, walk-away door locks and parking sensor sound as well. As the release note of the latest update claims, for automatic car washes with conveyor belts, the Free Roll option will shift to Neutral and prevent the parking brake from automatically applying if the driver leaves.

The latest update ensures activation and deactivation of the auto-dimming feature in the Tesla cars that come equipped with auto-dimming mirrors. Tesla car's integrated dashcam system can now start recording automatically, as the automaker's release note claims. Previously, drivers had to press the dashcam icon to save an event.

Range display will be shown now with battery percentage and distance units. The car brand has also enabled the use of Wi-Fi hotspots when driving. This will help the Tesla owners who don't want to pay for the company's in-car premium connectivity feature. The latest update also added three new languages - Hungarian, Romanian and Russian.