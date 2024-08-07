Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tesla Burns After Driver In Mexico Plugs The Car Into An Illicit Hookup Wired Directly To Power Line

Tesla burns after driver in Mexico plugs the car into illicit hookup

By: AP
Updated on: 07 Aug 2024, 07:52 AM
Follow us on:
  • Officials from the fire-fighting department in the Mexican city of Tijuana say EVs lighting up has become a very real problem for them.
File photo of Tesla electric vehicles. Image has been used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)

A driver in the Mexican border city of Tijuana apparently had the bright idea of connecting his Tesla to an illegal electricity hookup connected directly to a powerline.

Not only did the Tesla eventually burst into flames, the blaze was so hot it set a neighboring house on fire.

Rafael Carrillo, Tijuana's fire chief, said Tuesday that electric car fires are a problem for the city's firefighters. He said the partially charred hulk of the Tesla might take a couple of days to burn out completely and probably couldn't be moved until then. He said firefighters built dirt berms around the car to keep it covered in water.

Firefighter Arturo Sánchez said firefighters originally received a call Monday about the fire at the house, which was apparently unoccupied. But when they got to the scene in a low-income neighborhood, they found it was hard to douse the flames because what was fueling them was the car’s lithium batteries.

It was then, Sánchez said, that he realized “this Tesla is connected directly to the powerline."

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.51 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

No injuries were reported. The car had California plates.

Illicit electricity connections are a common problem in Tijuana and many other cities in Mexico. Residents get free electricity by hooking a wire directly to overhead power lines, or ripping out an electrical meter and splicing into open feeder lines. The voltage and other characteristics of illegal hookups can vary widely, creating potentially hazardous conditions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

First Published Date: 07 Aug 2024, 02:58 AM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS