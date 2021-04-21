Tesla Autopilot vs GM Super Cruise vs Ford BlueCruise: All you need to know

The global automotive industry is in the midst of a paradigm shift. the CASE megatrend is changing the auto industry the way we used to know it. Cars are coming as connected mobile devices, electric motors are replacing internal combustion engines, shared mobility is taking a large space as the substitute for personal vehicles, autonomous driving technology is gaining momentum with every passing day. Overall, advanced technologies are increasingly taking control of automobiles.

Several automakers around us are working on the next level of autonomy, where the vehicles will perform various functions without human intervention. These include driving the vehicle, navigating through traffic, applying brake and other safety measures, etc.

Automakers like Tesla, Volvo, Ford, and General Motors have witnessed quite an advancement in the self-driving technology domain. These semi-autonomous or fully self-driving technologies are dubbed in different names by different automakers - Tesla Autopilot, General Motors Super Cruise, Ford BlueCruise, etc.