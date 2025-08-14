Jaguar Land Rover to recall over 121,500 cars in US, blame it on a faulty suspension

Tata Motors-owned British luxury car marque Jaguar Land Rover to recall more than 121,500 cars in the United States owing to a suspension knuckle issue. The recall affected cars include the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models in the country. The affected vehicles will be inspected by the technicians, and the faulty parts will be fixed or replaced without any cost to the customers.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in an official statement, has said that the potentially affected cars from Jaguar and Land Rover have faulty front suspensions. The NHTSA has stated that the aluminium front suspension knuckles, which connect the front wheels to the vehicle's critical components like the brake assembly, are at the centre of this recall. The agency has also said that the faulty suspension parts could crack and possibly increase the risk of a crash, which could be fatal if the vehicle is in speeds. The recall comes after the agency launched a preliminary investigation into 91,856 Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles over fractured front steering knuckles back in June this year.

This latest recall comes at a time when JLR is already facing a slowdown in demand and the impact of US tariffs. Just a few days back, Tata Motors reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,003 crore for the first quarter of FY26, down by 62.2 per cent from the ₹10,587 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. The auto company attributed this drop in profit to lower sales volumes across segments and a dip in JLR's profits due to the US tariffs.

Tata Motors has also stated that the revenue of JLR dropped by 9.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the last quarter of this fiscal, as compared to the first quarter of the last financial year. JLR's revenue for the quarter slumped to 6.6 billion pounds. The company attributed this decline to lowered wholesale volumes due to tariffs and the planned phase-out of legacy Jaguar models.

Meanwhile, JLR is undergoing a leadership change with PB Balaji slated to take over as the new CEO from November 17, 2025.

