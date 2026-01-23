Tata XPRES Petrol and CNG launched for fleet Buyers at 5.59 lakh

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has strengthened its fleet-focused portfolio with the launch of the XPRES in Petrol and CNG variants. Building on the success of the XPRES EV, the new additions are aimed at addressing a wider spectrum of professional mobility needs across India’s fast-growing commercial transport market. If you are not familiar with the XPRES, it is essentially a cab version of the Tigor compact sedan.

The XPRES Petrol has been introduced at an introductory price of ₹5.59 lakh, while the CNG variant starts at ₹6.59 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. With bookings now open across authorised fleet dealerships, the move underlines Tata Motors’ multi-powertrain strategy that combines electric and internal combustion options to deliver high-uptime, cost-efficient solutions for fleet operators.

The XPRES comes with the largest boot in the segment.

Both new variants are powered by Tata Motors’ proven 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine and are offered with a manual transmission. Engineered specifically for sustained fleet usage, the XPRES range focuses on durability, reliability and low operating costs. One of the key highlights is the first-in-segment 70-litre water-capacity twin-cylinder CNG fuel tank, which is also the largest in its class. This setup enables an extended driving range while reducing the need for frequent refuelling.

Equally important for fleet customers is the intelligent packaging of the twin-cylinder CNG system. Unlike conventional CNG sedans, the XPRES CNG offers uncompromised boot space, addressing a long-standing pain point for operators who often lose bookings due to limited luggage capacity. Meanwhile, the petrol variant stands out with the largest boot space in the petrol fleet sedan segment at 419 litres.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said that the XPRES range was developed to solve real-world challenges faced by fleet owners and passengers alike. He highlighted that the combination of high-capacity CNG technology, generous boot space, long-term warranty coverage and dedicated fleet dealerships makes the XPRES a future-ready mobility platform for India’s commercial transport ecosystem.

To further improve ownership experience, the XPRES Petrol and CNG come with a standard warranty of 3 years or 1,00,000 km, which can be extended up to 5 years or 1,80,000 km. With a claimed maintenance cost of just ₹0.47 per km and access to tailored finance solutions, Tata Motors positions the XPRES as one of the most cost-effective fleet sedans in the market.

In addition, Tata Motors has rolled out exclusive fleet-focused dealerships in select cities. These outlets are designed to offer dedicated sales and service support, ensuring faster turnaround times, higher vehicle availability and consistent assistance throughout the vehicle lifecycle.

