Tata Tigor to BMW iX: Top electric cars that launched in India in 2021

As India pushes more towards electric mobility, 2021 will be remembered as the year when carmakers took the game to the next level with a slew of launches not seen previously. As many as nine electric vehicle models were launched in India, some of them being facelift versions, in the entire year.

Interestingly, the luxury carmakers took the lead in terms of number of EVs launched in India this year.

Here is a quick look at the electric cars that launched in India in 2021.

It all started with MG Motor when the carmaker drove in the facelift version of its only electric car in India - the ZS EV - in February this year. The 2021 MG ZS EV boasts of improved battery pack with a certified range of 419 kilometres. It can churn out maximum output of 143 Ps and 350 Nm of peak torque while zipping to 100 kmph from standstill in less than 7 seconds. 2021 MG ZS EV price starts from ₹20.99 lakh (ex showroom).

The second electric car to launch in India this year was from Jaguar Land Rover. The British luxury carmaker launched the I-Pace electric SUV in India in March. Priced at ₹1.06 crore (ex-showroom), the 2021 I-Pace electric SUV can run up to 480 km on a single charge. Its 90kWh lithium-ion battery pack onboard that takes 45 minutes to recharge up to 80% through a 100kW fast charging unit. The EV can generate 395 bhp of power, 696 Nm of peak torque and has an acceleration capability of 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds.

German auto giant Audi has been the only carmaker to launch more than one electric car in India this year. In July, Audi drove in three models of its e-tron family - the e-tron 50, e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback 55. Launched at a starting price of ₹99.99 lakh (ex showroom), the first of the five electric cars launched by Audi this year aimed to take on luxury EV rivals like Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes EQC. The Audi e-tron 55 and the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 draw power from a 95kW battery while the e-tron 50 draws power from a 71kW battery. The EVs produce 408 hp and have 664 Nm of torque on offer. The EVs claim to hit 100 kmph mark in 5.7 seconds.

About a month later, Tata Motors drove in the facelift version of its Tigor EV. In August, Tata Motors launched the 2021 Tigor EV at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex showroom), making it the most affordable EV in the market. It is also the first EV to be tested by Global NCAP as it secured a four-star rating in the crash tests. 2021 Tigor EV has an ARAI certified range of 306 kms on single charge. It comes with an IP67 rated 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Using a fast charger, it can be powered to 80% in around an hour. The electric powertrain generates 73.75 hp of power and 170 Nm of torque.

In September, Audi made it clear that it aims to lead the luxury EV space with two more launches. This time, Audi drove in the GT and RS GT version of the e-tron. Launched at a starting price of ₹1.80 crore, the e-tron GT is the most powerful EV that Audi has ever made. The e-tron GT offers an output of 470 hp, which can be increased to 522 hp in the overboots mode, and 630 Nm of torque. The RS e-tron GT offers 590 hp, which can go up to 637 hp, and 830 Nm of torque. In terms of speed, the e-Tron GT can hit 100 kmph from absolute standstill in a mere 4.1 seconds. The RS version takes only 3.3 seconds.

Porsche Taycan EV

Porsche joined the luxury EV race in India with the launch of its quickest car ever - the Taycan EV. Priced at ₹1.50 crore, the Taycan EV comes in four saloon models which include Taycan, Taycan 4S, Turbo and Turbo S. These four variants are accompanied by the Cross Turismo in 4S, Turbo and Turbo S versions. Taycan EV is capable of producing a mammoth 761 PS of power and fires from standstill to 100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds.

BMW iX

BMW was the last carmaker to join the EV race in luxury segment as late as December this year. The German carmaker launched the iX at ₹1.16 crore to take on Audi e-Tron GT, Mercedes EQC, Jaguar I-Pace in India. BMW iX all-electric SUV comes with a five-star safety rating by Euro NCAP. The 2021 BMW iX can churn out 326 hp of power and 630 Nm of peak torque with a range of up to 414 km on a single charge. The electric SUV is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 6.1 seconds.

There are several other electric vehicle models waiting to be launched in India next year. Hyundai has already revealed it will launch six models in the next seven years while its Korean sibling Kia will reveal its EV plans for India next year.