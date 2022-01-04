Tata Tigor will soon be only sedan with CNG kit, petrol engine and battery power

Tata Tigor has earned the homegrown automaker pretty good response in terms of sales volume and critic opinion as well. The unusual sportback shaped compact sedan that competes with its segment rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Ford Aspire, Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze and Volkswagen Ameo not only comes with an eye-catching design; but gets some upmarket features as well.

(Also Read: Tata Motors teases Tiago CNG variant. Launch likely soon)

However, the Tata Tigor is now all set to receive another feat. As tata Motors is readying a CNG variant of the Tigor and Tiago, the Tigor is going to be the first sedan in India that will come available in three different powertrain options - petrol, CNG and electric.

Tata Tigor was introduced as a compact sedan sibling of the automaker's Tata Tiago hatchback, another popular offering of the brand. It was introduced in both petrol and diesel variants. However, tata Motors later ditched the diesel variant of the car in 2020. Now it is available in both petrol and an all-electric variant. Adding a CNG variant of the car that will be powered by the same 1.2-litre Revotron engine as the petrol variant, will certainly increase its appeal to consumers.

The Tata Tigor's 1.2-litre petrol engine churns out 85 bhp of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The upcoming CNG variant will surely offer different power and torque output.

The sky-high fuel price last year resulted in higher demand for CNG vehicles. Tata Tigor is one of the popular models for private buyers and fleet operators. Hence, introducing a CNG variant that offers better cost-efficiency compared to a petrol version of this compact sedan is expected to help the carmaker to fetch higher sales numbers.

Tata Motors has already teased the CNG variant of the Tago hatchback on its social platforms. Expect this car to hit the market soon along wi the Tigor CNG.