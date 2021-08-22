Tata Tigor EV might offer 300 km range: All you need to know

Tata Tigor EV might offer 300 km range: All you need to know2 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2021, 09:51 AM IST
New Tata Tigor EV is available for bookings at ₹21,000.
- New Tata Tigor EV gets Ziptron technology just like the Tata Nexon EV.
Tata Motors has unveiled its updated Tigor EV online. Bookings for the upcoming new Tigor EV has been opened ahead of its launch on August 31. The automaker claims that Tata Tigor EV will come with a host of changes compared to the outgoing model.
The Tigor EV will be the second model after Tata Nexon EV to get Ziptron technology. Tata Motors has already tasted success with its Nexon EV, which is currently the bestselling electric passenger car in India. The upcoming Tigor EV will certainly help in increasing the homegrown auto manufacturer's market share in the electric PV segment.
Here are the key facts about the upcoming Tata Tigor EV ahead of its launch later this month.
Design
The design of the electric sub-compact sedan has been revamped in line with the updated Tiago and Altroz. The car gets a redesigned front fascia with sleek projector headlamps. The front grille and front bumper have been updated as well. Alloy wheels come with blue accents signifying the zero-emission character of the sub-compact sedan.
Cabin and features
The cabin of the updated Tigor EV gets a revised design compared to the outgoing model. It gets blue accents on the dashboard and seats, just like the Nexon EV. There is a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system connected to a Harman audio system. It also gets more than 30 connected car features. Other features include electrically adjustable ORVMs, a silent cabin, automatic climate control etc, push-start button.
Price
Tata Motors has commenced taking bookings for the updated Tigor EV at an amount of ₹21,000. The updated electric sportback is expected to be priced competitively when the automaker announces its pricing on August 31.
Powertrain
New Tigor EV gets Ziptron technology of the automobile brand, which is claimed to offer better performance compared to the current Tigor EV. The new Tigor EV gets an IP67 rated 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack combined with an electric motor. The electric powertrain generates 73.75 hp of power and 170 Nm of torque. The new Tigor EV can accelerate to 0-60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The carmaker claims the new battery pack comes with tailor-made thermal management.
Performance
The automatic transmission onboard the new Tigor EV gets driving modes - Drive and Sports. The low-rolling-resistance tyres are claimed to offer 10% lower rolling resistance.
Battery charging
Tata Motors claims that the battery onboard can be charged using a fast charger and a 15A home socket as well. A fast charger will enable the battery to be charged up to 80% in one hour. The battery takes 8 hours to be charged up to 80% at home.
Safety features
New Tigor EV is claimed to be packed with a host of safety features. These include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control, Hill Ascent Control, Hill Descent Control. Besides that, the car uses a high-strength structure.