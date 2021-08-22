Tata Tigor EV might offer 300 km range: All you need to know

Tata Motors has unveiled its updated Tigor EV online. Bookings for the upcoming new Tigor EV has been opened ahead of its launch on August 31. The automaker claims that Tata Tigor EV will come with a host of changes compared to the outgoing model.

The Tigor EV will be the second model after Tata Nexon EV to get Ziptron technology. Tata Motors has already tasted success with its Nexon EV, which is currently the bestselling electric passenger car in India. The upcoming Tigor EV will certainly help in increasing the homegrown auto manufacturer's market share in the electric PV segment.

Here are the key facts about the upcoming Tata Tigor EV ahead of its launch later this month.