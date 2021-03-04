Tata Tiago XTA variant launched with AMT gearbox at 5.99 lakh

Tata Motors on Thursday announced the launch of the new Tiago XTA variant. The new variant of Tata's popular hatchback has been introduced at a starting price of ₹5.99 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

The key highlight of the new Tiago XTA variant includes its AMT gearbox and as per Tata, the new launch strengthens its automatic line up with four AMT options.

Commenting on the introduction of this new variant, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, “Fulfilling our brand promise of staying New Forever, we are constantly listening and gathering feedback from the market. The Tiago has received tremendous market response from across regions."

The Tiago was originally launched in India in 2016. The BS 6-spec version of the same hatchback made its way to the market later in 2020. The same model also went on to achieve a 4-star safety rating by GNCAP.

It is offered with a number of features such as the 7-inch Infotainment Touchscreen by Harman, Automatic Climate Control, 15-inch Alloy Wheels, and a digital instrument custer.

"Furthermore, the automatic transmission (AT) segment in India is booming and the same has been proven in the sales of Tiago as well. Acknowledging the increasing preference for ATs we are excited to introduce the XTA version to the range and are confident that this new variant will not only give us a competitive edge in the mid-hatch segment but will also provide customers with accessible options to choose from at every price point," added Srivatsa.

Tata previously also introduced Tiago limited edition car some time back at a price tag of ₹5.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) (more details here).