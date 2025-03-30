Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki Swift: Which hatchback will you go for

market. However, there are many buyers who still prefer to go with hatchbacks. This is mainly due to their size advantage, helping them to manoeuvre through busy streets, while also returning a better fuel economy. The Tata Tiago , which is one of the most popular hatchbacks in the market, recently saw an update. The update brought in minor design changes as well as key features update.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift, one of the most dominating names in the Indian hatchback market, was updated last year. The new gen model brought in many new changes, starting for design to features and specs. The updated Tiago revitalises its rivalry with the Swift. Here’s how the updated Tiago fares with the Swift.

Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki Swift: Specification

The updated Tata Tiago continues to draw power from a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine, which is available with both five-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. This engine is capable of churning out 84 bhp peak power and 113 Nm of maximum torque.The CNG variants make a reduced power output of 72 bhp and 95 Nm of torque. The CNG variant gets an AMT option as well in addition to a five speed manual transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Swift, on the other hand, derives its power from the Z-Series 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that had replaced the then-existing 1.2-litre four-cylinder powerplant. This mill comes with a five-speed transmission and a five-speed AMT. The powerplant delivers 80.46 bhp top power and 111.7 Nm max torque. This engine offers 24.8 kmpl fuel efficiency in the manual trim, while the AMT version gives 25.75 kmpl fuel economy. The CNG variants meanwhile continue to get powered by the same Z-series petrol engine but the power is reduced to 69 bhp and 101 NM of torque.

Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki Swift: Features

With the facelift, the Tata Tiago's interior gets a new color scheme and is equipped with new Melange fabric upholstery as standard. The driver gets a height-adjustable seat and the cabin gets auto climate control. The Tiago is equipped with a digital instrument cluster and Tata's smart steering wheel with illumination as standard. The upgrade also introduces three infotainment options with a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen for the top-of-the-line models. This features fully wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

On the safety front, the new Tata Tiago continues to get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and an electronic stability control system. The vehicle also gets auto LED headlamps, cruise control, hill hold control, TPMS, and a rear parking camera.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift, however, comes with a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility as standard fare, along with a new digital instrument cluster. The range-topping models have a bigger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, Head-up Display, wireless charging, rear AC vents, and so on.

On the safety side, the fourth-gen Swift features six airbags as standard across all variants along with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and hill start assist, a big step up from the outgoing car that featured dual airbags even on higher models.

Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki Swift: Price

The 2025 Tata Tiago has been priced fairly close to the model it replaces. The petrol powered variants start from ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and tops out at ₹7.45 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. The Tiago iCNG meanwhile starts at ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Swift is priced between ₹6.49 lakh and ₹9.65 lakh (ex-showroom). While the CNG variants start at ₹8.19 lakh, ex-showroom.

