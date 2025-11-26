Tata Sierra variant-wise features and engine options detailed

The 2025 Tata Sierra arrives as one of the most feature-rich midsize SUVs in its segment, available in four trims and seven variants. The lineup spans multiple powertrain options, including the naturally aspirated Revotron petrol, the Kryojet diesel, and the more powerful Hyperion turbo-petrol. Each variant offers a step up in equipment rather than simple cosmetic upgrades, targeting buyers with varying needs, ranging from a practical daily driver to a more premium, tech-led experience.

Here's a detailed breakdown of all variants and what each of them offers. It is worth noting that Tata Motors has only revealed the price for the base Smart+ variant, while those of the rest are expected to come out in the coming months.

Tata Sierra: Variant-wise features detailed

Variant Key Features Smart+ LED lighting, ESP, EPB with auto hold, 6 airbags, TPMS, rear camera, tilt steering, flush door handles, front sliding armrest, 4-inch digital cockpit Pure 10.23-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 8 speakers, cruise control, parking guides, paddle shifters, drive modes, hill aids, auto-fold ORVMs Pure+ Panoramic sunroof, dual-zone auto climate, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, rear USB-C fast chargers, 17-inch alloys Adventure 360° HD surround view, 4SIGHT blind spot monitor, 7-inch digital cluster, LED cornering fog lamps, front parking sensors, roof rails, leather-wrapped steering and shifter Adventure+ 12.29-inch infotainment, 10.23-inch cockpit, 18-inch alloys, Super Glide Suspension with 3 terrain modes, ambient lighting, cooled glovebox, reclinable rear seats, 65W front USB-C, thigh support extender Accomplished Level-2 ADAS (13 features), AR HUD, JBL 12-speaker Dolby 5.1 system with Sonicshaft soundbar, ventilated leatherette seats, 6-way powered driver seat, centre console ambient lighting, 19-inch alloys Accomplished+ ADAS L2+ with 22 functions, Horizon View triple-screen, rear fog lamps, auto-dimming IRVM, navigation onboard, driver memory & welcome, driver profiles, BreatheIQ purifier with AQI indicator

Smart+

Smart+ focuses on essentials such as LED lighting units, ESP, EPB with auto-hold, 6 airbags, TPMS, rear parking camera, tilt steering, flush door handles, front sliding armrest, and a 4-inch digital cockpit.

Pure

Pure adds a 10.23-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and an 8-speaker audio setup. It further includes driving aids such as cruise control, TPMS, rear camera with parking guides, electrically adjustable ORVMs with autofold, paddle shifters, hill driving aids, and drive modes.

Pure+

The Sierra 2025 is underpinned by the scalable new ARGOS platform that is designed to support both ICE and EV powertrains

Pure+ throws in creature comforts, including the panoramic sunroof, dual zone auto climate control, two USB-C fast charging ports in the rear, auto headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers. This variant comes riding on 17-inch alloy wheels.

The Adventure variant comes with a 360-degree HD surround view monitor with a 4SIGHT Blind Spot Monitor, while the driver gets treated to a 7-inch digital cluster. The SUV puts on front LED cornering fog lamps with front parking sensors, roof rails, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shifter.

Adventure+

Adventure+ comes with 18-inch alloy wheels and offers Super Glide Suspension with 3 Terrain Modes. This variant brings a larger 12.29-inch infotainment and a 10.23-inch digital cockpit alongside ambient dashboard lighting, a cooled glovebox, rear seats with 2 stage recline and 60:40 split, rear armrest with cupholders, thigh support extender, and two 65 W USB-C charging ports for the front row.

Accomplished

The Tata Sierra will be available for bookings from December 16, with deliveries to commence from January 15, 2026

Accomplished turns it up a notch, bringing Level-2 ADAS with 13 features, an AR-based heads-up display, Dolby 5.1 surround sound with Dolby Atmos and a 12-speaker JBL setup with Sonicshaft soundbar. It further adds leatherette upholstery with ventilated seats in the front row, and a 6-way powered driver’s seat. Ambient lighting units now cover the centre console as well, while the SUV puts on 19-inch alloys.

Accomplished+

Accomplished+ stands as the range-topping variant, offering ADAS L2+ with 22 features, the Horizon View triple screen dislay, rear fog lamps, auto-dimming IRVMs, in-built navigation, driver’s seat with memory and welcome function, driver profiles, and a BreatheIQ purifier with AQI indicator.

Tata Sierra: Engine & gearbox distribution

Engine / Transmission Gearbox Smart+ Pure Pure+ Adventure Adventure+ Accomplished Accomplished+ Revotron NA 6MT ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 7DCA ✓ ✓ ✓ Turbo-Petrol Hyperion 6AT ✓ ✓ ✓ Kryojet Diesel 6MT ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 6AT ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

Which Variant Offers the Best Value for Money?

The Adventure+ stands out as the most value-focused variant in the Sierra, catering to those seeking the strongest mix of functionality and powertrain flexibility. It adds on meaningful upgrades such as Super Glide Suspension with terrain modes, the largest dual-display setup in the range, improved 2nd row creature comforts, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

This variant can also be had with all three engine options and comes with features that enhance real-world usability, making it more than just a specification bump on paper. Premium features such as Level-2 ADAS, the Horizon View triple screen display, leatherette upholstery, and Dolby Atmos with premium JBL speakers are left out for the top Accomplished trim.

