Tata Sierra SUV Pure and Adventure pricing announced; Accomplished trims awaited

Tata Motors has just announced pricing for the Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure and Adventure Plus variants of the Sierra SUV. The Tata Sierra has returned to the Indian market in both petrol and diesel powertrain options. The SUV gets seven trims, namely Smart Plus , Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure , Adventure Plus, Accomplished and Accomplished Plus.

The company has showcased that prices for only the first five variants have been released. The top Accomplished and Accomplished Plus trims will see pricing announced at a later date. Bookings for the Sierra will begin on December 16, 2025, through Tata dealerships and online platforms, with customer deliveries slated to commence on January 15, 2026.

Tata Sierra: Variant-wise Pricing

Tata has published detailed ex-showroom pricing for the Smart+, Pure, Pure+ and Adventure-family trims across petrol and diesel options. Presented below in paragraph form, the updated list reflects only the variants officially priced at launch:

In the petrol line-up, the SUV starts with the 1.5 Revotron MT Smart+ at ₹11.49 lakh. Moving up, the MT Pure is priced at ₹12.99 lakh, while customers seeking an automatic in this tier can choose the DCA Pure, set at ₹14.49 lakh. The MT Pure+ is also listed at ₹14.49 lakh, with the DCA Pure+ taking the price to ₹15.99 lakh. The Adventure trims expand the range further. The MT Adventure is priced at ₹15.29 lakh, followed by the DCA Adventure at ₹16.79 lakh, and the MT Adventure+ at ₹15.99 lakh. The range-topping petrol option announced so far is the new 1.5 Hyperion AT Adventure, positioned at ₹17.99 lakh.

2025 Tata Sierra – Petrol Variant Prices Variant Powertrain Price (Ex-showroom) Smart+ 1.5 Revotron MT ₹ 11.49 lakh Pure 1.5 Revotron MT ₹ 12.99 lakh Pure (DCA) 1.5 Revotron DCA ₹ 14.49 lakh Pure+ 1.5 Revotron MT ₹ 14.49 lakh Pure+ (DCA) 1.5 Revotron DCA ₹ 15.99 lakh Adventure 1.5 Revotron MT ₹ 15.29 lakh Adventure (DCA) 1.5 Revotron DCA ₹ 16.79 lakh Adventure+ 1.5 Revotron MT ₹ 15.99 lakh Adventure – Hyperion 1.5 Revotron Hyperion AT ₹ 17.99 lakh

Also Read : Tata Sierra variant-wise features and engine options detailed: Which one to wait for?

For the diesel variants, pricing begins with the 1.5 Kryojet MT Smart at ₹12.99 lakh. Next in line, the MT Pure carries a tag of ₹14.49 lakh, while its automatic counterpart, the Kryojet AT Pure, is listed at ₹15.99 lakh. The MT Pure+ also stands at ₹15.99 lakh, whereas the AT Pure+ steps up to ₹17.49 lakh. In the Adventure diesel category, the MT Adventure is priced at ₹16.49 lakh, the MT Adventure+ comes in at ₹17.19 lakh, and the top announced diesel variant, the Kryojet AT Adventure+, is priced at ₹18.49 lakh.

2025 Tata Sierra – Diesel Variant Prices Variant Powertrain Price (Ex-showroom) Smart 1.5 Kryojet MT ₹ 12.99 lakh Pure 1.5 Kryojet MT ₹ 14.49 lakh Pure (AT) 1.5 Kryojet AT ₹ 15.99 lakh Pure+ 1.5 Kryojet MT ₹ 15.99 lakh Pure+ (AT) 1.5 Kryojet AT ₹ 17.49 lakh Adventure 1.5 Kryojet MT ₹ 16.49 lakh Adventure+ 1.5 Kryojet MT ₹ 17.19 lakh Adventure+ (AT) 1.5 Kryojet AT ₹ 18.49 lakh

Also Read : “Designing an Icon for a New Generation": Martin Uhlarik on the 2025 Tata Sierra

What’s Still Awaited?

The Accomplished and Accomplished Plus variants will sit above the Adventure trims, but the pricing for these variants has not yet been disclosed. They are expected to become the flagship offerings of the Sierra range, with announcements likely closer to market rollout.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: