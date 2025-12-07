Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Sierra SUV Pure and Adventure pricing announced; Accomplished trims awaited

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 07 Dec 2025, 07:07 am
  • Tata Motors has announced prices for select 2025 Sierra variants, with bookings opening December 16, while top Accomplished trims await pricing.

The 2025 Tata Sierra will be offered in seven variants, with prices announced for the Smart+, Pure, Pure+ and Adventure trims.
Tata Motors has just announced pricing for the Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure and Adventure Plus variants of the Sierra SUV. The Tata Sierra has returned to the Indian market in both petrol and diesel powertrain options. The SUV gets seven trims, namely Smart Plus, Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure, Adventure Plus, Accomplished and Accomplished Plus.

The company has showcased that prices for only the first five variants have been released. The top Accomplished and Accomplished Plus trims will see pricing announced at a later date. Bookings for the Sierra will begin on December 16, 2025, through Tata dealerships and online platforms, with customer deliveries slated to commence on January 15, 2026.

Tata Sierra: Variant-wise Pricing

Tata has published detailed ex-showroom pricing for the Smart+, Pure, Pure+ and Adventure-family trims across petrol and diesel options. Presented below in paragraph form, the updated list reflects only the variants officially priced at launch:

In the petrol line-up, the SUV starts with the 1.5 Revotron MT Smart+ at 11.49 lakh. Moving up, the MT Pure is priced at 12.99 lakh, while customers seeking an automatic in this tier can choose the DCA Pure, set at 14.49 lakh. The MT Pure+ is also listed at 14.49 lakh, with the DCA Pure+ taking the price to 15.99 lakh. The Adventure trims expand the range further. The MT Adventure is priced at 15.29 lakh, followed by the DCA Adventure at 16.79 lakh, and the MT Adventure+ at 15.99 lakh. The range-topping petrol option announced so far is the new 1.5 Hyperion AT Adventure, positioned at 17.99 lakh.

2025 Tata Sierra – Petrol Variant Prices

VariantPowertrainPrice (Ex-showroom)
Smart+1.5 Revotron MT 11.49 lakh
Pure1.5 Revotron MT 12.99 lakh
Pure (DCA)1.5 Revotron DCA 14.49 lakh
Pure+1.5 Revotron MT 14.49 lakh
Pure+ (DCA)1.5 Revotron DCA 15.99 lakh
Adventure1.5 Revotron MT 15.29 lakh
Adventure (DCA)1.5 Revotron DCA 16.79 lakh
Adventure+1.5 Revotron MT 15.99 lakh
Adventure – Hyperion1.5 Revotron Hyperion AT 17.99 lakh

For the diesel variants, pricing begins with the 1.5 Kryojet MT Smart at 12.99 lakh. Next in line, the MT Pure carries a tag of 14.49 lakh, while its automatic counterpart, the Kryojet AT Pure, is listed at 15.99 lakh. The MT Pure+ also stands at 15.99 lakh, whereas the AT Pure+ steps up to 17.49 lakh. In the Adventure diesel category, the MT Adventure is priced at 16.49 lakh, the MT Adventure+ comes in at 17.19 lakh, and the top announced diesel variant, the Kryojet AT Adventure+, is priced at 18.49 lakh.

2025 Tata Sierra – Diesel Variant Prices

VariantPowertrainPrice (Ex-showroom)
Smart1.5 Kryojet MT 12.99 lakh
Pure1.5 Kryojet MT 14.49 lakh
Pure (AT)1.5 Kryojet AT 15.99 lakh
Pure+1.5 Kryojet MT 15.99 lakh
Pure+ (AT)1.5 Kryojet AT 17.49 lakh
Adventure1.5 Kryojet MT 16.49 lakh
Adventure+1.5 Kryojet MT 17.19 lakh
Adventure+ (AT)1.5 Kryojet AT 18.49 lakh

What’s Still Awaited?

The Accomplished and Accomplished Plus variants will sit above the Adventure trims, but the pricing for these variants has not yet been disclosed. They are expected to become the flagship offerings of the Sierra range, with announcements likely closer to market rollout.

First Published Date: 07 Dec 2025, 07:07 am IST
