Tata Sierra spotted on Indian roads. Check it out

Tata Motors is preparing to bring back an iconic nameplate with a modern twist. The all-new Tata Sierra SUV , particularly its electric version, has been spotted undergoing road tests in India. Although the test prototype was heavily camouflaged, it still offered some insight into what the final product might look like.

The Sierra is being developed in two forms—an all-electric version and an internal combustion engine (ICE) variant. Tata is expected to debut the electric version first, positioning it as the brand’s flagship EV, sitting above the Curvv EV and the Harrier EV in the lineup. This will further strengthen Tata's electric vehicle portfolio, which has seen strong growth in recent years.

The spotted test mule, though wrapped in camouflage, hinted at some distinctive design elements. These include a tall and flat front end, squared-off LED headlamps arranged vertically, and a large air intake area housing sensors for ADAS features. Other notable styling cues include flush-mounted door handles, a rear bumper with an integrated number plate holder, and wraparound LED tail lamps. The design appears to have evolved from the concept displayed at Auto Expo 2025, with features like aero-style alloy wheels, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark fin antenna standing out.

Inside the cabin, the Sierra EV is likely to offer a tech-rich experience. Expect a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity, a fully digital driver display, a panoramic sunroof, and a floating-style centre console. The steering wheel could adopt the new Tata design theme, complete with an illuminated logo and haptic touch controls. Additional premium features may include ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera system, and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

In terms of performance, the Sierra EV is expected to deliver a range of approximately 500 km on a full charge. Meanwhile, the ICE version could be offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol option, both paired with manual and automatic transmissions.

The Tata Sierra's return promises to blend nostalgia with innovation, aiming to cater to both traditional SUV enthusiasts and the growing base of EV buyers in India.

