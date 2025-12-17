Tata Sierra reaches Delhi dealerships; Test drives begin in January 2026

The new Tata Sierra has begun arriving at dealerships in Delhi, with display units now visible at multiple showrooms across the city . While customers can get a closer look at the midsize SUV, Tata Motors has confirmed that test drives will begin from January 2026.

The Sierra has been launched at an introductory starting price of ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is positioned below the Harrier in Tata’s SUV lineup and enters the competitive midsize SUV segment, which includes the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Bookings for the Sierra opened on December 16, with deliveries scheduled to start from January 15, 2026.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Sierra 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Marazzo 1497 cc 1497 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 14.59 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Hector 1451 cc 1451 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia Seltos 2026 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12 - 21 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda Elevate 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11 Lakhs Compare View Offers

(Also read: Tata Sierra vs Maruti Victoris: My Personal Experience Of Driving Both SUVs)

Tata Sierra: Powertrain options

At launch, the Sierra is available only with internal combustion engine options. Buyers can choose from three 1.5-litre engines: the Kryojet diesel, the Hyperion TGDi turbo-petrol, and the Revotron naturally aspirated petrol. Manual and automatic transmission options are offered across the range. Tata Motors has also confirmed that an all-electric Sierra, based on the same architecture, will be revealed at a later stage.

Tata Sierra: Platform, technology and safety

The 2025 Sierra is built on Tata’s new ARGOS platform (All-Terrain Ready, Omni-Energy, Geometry Scalable), which has been engineered to support both ICE and EV powertrains. It also becomes the first ICE vehicle in India to feature Tata’s TiDAL 2.0 ethernet-based electrical architecture. This system supports data transfer speeds of up to 1 Gbps, enables 5G connectivity, over-the-air updates and centralised computing, and is said to offer end-to-end cybersecurity protection along with hybrid cloud storage.

Safety is a key focus for the Sierra. Tata Motors has detailed that two prototypes were crash-tested to simulate real-world scenarios. According to the company, the passenger cell remained intact, doors could be opened after impact, and the fuel system stayed sealed. The Sierra gets six airbags and seatbelt pre-tensioners as standard, while top-spec variants offer Level-2 ADAS with up to 22 functions.

Tata Sierra: Off-road capability

The Sierra also brings notable off-road credentials for its segment. It offers a 26.5-degree approach angle, a 23.1-degree ramp-over angle and a 31.6-degree departure angle. Ground clearance stands at 205 mm, while the turning circle is rated at 10.6 metres. Tata claims the Sierra has the best water-wading capability in its class.

Tata Sierra: Variants and pricing strategy

The SUV will be sold in four trims spread across seven variants. The range starts with the Smart+ variant, followed by Pure and Pure+ trims that add comfort and convenience features. The Adventure and Adventure+ variants focus on enhanced suspension and equipment, while the range-topping Accomplished and Accomplished+ variants introduce Level-2 ADAS and premium features.

With a starting price higher than most of its direct rivals, the Tata Sierra positions itself as a more technology-driven and premium offering. For comparison, the Hyundai Creta starts at ₹10.73 lakh, the Kia Seltos at ₹10.79 lakh, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara at ₹10.76 lakh, and the Volkswagen Taigun at ₹10.58 lakh (limited-period offer), all prices ex-showroom.

With showroom displays now underway in Delhi, the Sierra will be seen on the roads more often, ahead of customer test drives early next year.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: