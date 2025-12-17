HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tata Sierra Reaches Delhi Dealerships; Test Drives Begin In January 2026

Tata Sierra reaches Delhi dealerships; Test drives begin in January 2026

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 17 Dec 2025, 15:53 pm
  • Tata Sierra has launched in Delhi at 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), with showroom displays available. Test drives begin in January 2026.

Tata Sierra dealership
Tata showrooms hosted launches for public display of the Sierra at the dealership level.
Tata Sierra dealership
Tata showrooms hosted launches for public display of the Sierra at the dealership level.
The new Tata Sierra has begun arriving at dealerships in Delhi, with display units now visible at multiple showrooms across the city. While customers can get a closer look at the midsize SUV, Tata Motors has confirmed that test drives will begin from January 2026.

The Sierra has been launched at an introductory starting price of 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is positioned below the Harrier in Tata’s SUV lineup and enters the competitive midsize SUV segment, which includes the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Bookings for the Sierra opened on December 16, with deliveries scheduled to start from January 15, 2026.

(Also read: Tata Sierra vs Maruti Victoris: My Personal Experience Of Driving Both SUVs)

Tata Sierra: Powertrain options

At launch, the Sierra is available only with internal combustion engine options. Buyers can choose from three 1.5-litre engines: the Kryojet diesel, the Hyperion TGDi turbo-petrol, and the Revotron naturally aspirated petrol. Manual and automatic transmission options are offered across the range. Tata Motors has also confirmed that an all-electric Sierra, based on the same architecture, will be revealed at a later stage.

Tata Sierra: Platform, technology and safety

The 2025 Sierra is built on Tata’s new ARGOS platform (All-Terrain Ready, Omni-Energy, Geometry Scalable), which has been engineered to support both ICE and EV powertrains. It also becomes the first ICE vehicle in India to feature Tata’s TiDAL 2.0 ethernet-based electrical architecture. This system supports data transfer speeds of up to 1 Gbps, enables 5G connectivity, over-the-air updates and centralised computing, and is said to offer end-to-end cybersecurity protection along with hybrid cloud storage.

Safety is a key focus for the Sierra. Tata Motors has detailed that two prototypes were crash-tested to simulate real-world scenarios. According to the company, the passenger cell remained intact, doors could be opened after impact, and the fuel system stayed sealed. The Sierra gets six airbags and seatbelt pre-tensioners as standard, while top-spec variants offer Level-2 ADAS with up to 22 functions.

Tata Sierra: Off-road capability

The Sierra also brings notable off-road credentials for its segment. It offers a 26.5-degree approach angle, a 23.1-degree ramp-over angle and a 31.6-degree departure angle. Ground clearance stands at 205 mm, while the turning circle is rated at 10.6 metres. Tata claims the Sierra has the best water-wading capability in its class.

Tata Sierra: Variants and pricing strategy

The SUV will be sold in four trims spread across seven variants. The range starts with the Smart+ variant, followed by Pure and Pure+ trims that add comfort and convenience features. The Adventure and Adventure+ variants focus on enhanced suspension and equipment, while the range-topping Accomplished and Accomplished+ variants introduce Level-2 ADAS and premium features.

With a starting price higher than most of its direct rivals, the Tata Sierra positions itself as a more technology-driven and premium offering. For comparison, the Hyundai Creta starts at 10.73 lakh, the Kia Seltos at 10.79 lakh, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara at 10.76 lakh, and the Volkswagen Taigun at 10.58 lakh (limited-period offer), all prices ex-showroom.

With showroom displays now underway in Delhi, the Sierra will be seen on the roads more often, ahead of customer test drives early next year.

First Published Date: 17 Dec 2025, 15:53 pm IST

