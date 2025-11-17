Tata Sierra to launch soon: expected powertrain details

The Tata Sierra is among the most storied nameplates in Tata Motors’ legacy and is set to return to the Indian market after two decades, with a new-generation model slated to launch on November 25, 2025. Originally launched in 1991 as the first off-roader SUV from the Indian manufacturer, it garnered appeal for its rugged capabilities and iconic glasshouse design. The Sierra has now been reimagined as a modern mid-size SUV with a retro-inspired design and feature-rich interiors. It will initially launch in both petrol and diesel-powered variants, with EV versions to follow soon after.

Tata Sierra: expected internal-combustion powertrains

The ICE-powered Sierra is expected to be offered with a choice between petrol and diesel power units. The petrol variants are expected to be equipped with Tata’s new 1.5-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine. This engine made its public debut at the Auto Expo 2023 and will find its way to the Harrier and Safari lineup in December this year. This direct-injection unit is expected to deliver power figures in between 168-170 bhp at around 5,500 rpm, and peak torque of approximately 280 Nm comes at the 2,000-3,000 rpm mark.

The Sierra is also expected to be offered with a 2.0-litre Kryotech diesel mill making around 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Both of these engines are likely to be offered with 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes.

Also Read : “We’ve reached an inflection point for EVs in India" – Tata Motors’ Anand Kulkarni

Tata Sierra EV: expected electric powertrain and battery options

Alongside the ICE versions, the Sierra will also arrive in an all-electric avatar built on Tata’s Acti.EV platform. This dedicated electric architecture supports multiple battery sizes and drivetrain configurations, giving Tata the flexibility to offer both single-motor and dual-motor variants. The Sierra EV is expected to be offered with two battery pack options, providing an estimated single-charge range between 450 km to 550 km.

The range-topping variants may adopt a dual-motor arrangement, enabling all-wheel-drive for off-road performance. While exact battery capacities have not yet been confirmed, the company’s largest current unit is the 75 kWh pack from the Harrier EV lineup, which is capable of delivering an ARAI-certified 622 km range. Using this as a benchmark, the Sierra EV is expected to compete among long-range electric SUVs.

With a wide variety of powertrain choices across petrol, diesel, and EV formats, the upcoming Tata Sierra is set to play a key role in the company’s product strategy, appealing to both ICE buyers and first-time EV adopters. Full technical specifications, variant distribution, and pricing will be announced at its market debut later this month.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: