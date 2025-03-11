Tata Sierra ICE design trademark filed. Here's what's different

HT Auto
  • Tata Sierra ICE is expected to get a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine.
Tata Sierra ICE Bharat Mobility 2025
Tata Sierra ICE Bharat Mobility 2025
The Tata Sierra ICE made its debut in the near-production version and will take on the Mahindra Thar Roxx when it goes on sale

Tata Motors has filed a design patent for the production-spec Sierra. The vehicle is powered by an internal combustion engine, the brand has already confirmed and showcased the electric-only version of the Sierra as well. Manufacturers file design patents to protect the design language.

The design patent reveals that the brand will be making subtle few changes to the production-spec version of the Sierra. The kink design element in the B-pillar is no longer available in the production version but it was there in the model that was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The alloy wheel has been changed. There is a possibility that Tata Motors might end up offering two alloy wheel designs once the SUV goes on sale.

Apart from this, there are no changes. It continues to come with a high flat bonnet with a slim light bar along with a split headlamp setup. The bumper will be finished in two-tone, gloss black and grey to mimic the design of the skid plate. The squared-off wheel arches have been retained along with chunky door cladding.

First Published Date: 11 Mar 2025, 11:21 AM IST

