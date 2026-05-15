Tata Sierra EV launch confirmed for Q2 FY26-27, two new nameplates to be introduced by end of year

Indian automaker Tata Motors is set to have a busy second half of 2026 as Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, revealed the company’s plans at its Q4 earnings call. One of the biggest highlights was the confirmation of the launch of its highly anticipated electric SUV, the Sierra EV.

While the internal combustion engine-powered counterpart is available to buy in the Indian market, the Sierra EV has been showcased as a concept and prototype. However, the production model is yet to make its global debut. The Tata Sierra EV is expected to boast a couple of exterior changes, including a body-coloured enclosed front grille, a slightly tweaked version of DRLs and headlamp setup, and changes to the front and rear bumper, among other features. However, the company remains tight-lipped on the battery pack options as well as the power figures of the Sierra EV.

Tata Motors’ Future Plans

In addition to confirming the launch of the Sierra EV, the company further stated that two new nameplates will be launched in 2026. While the company is yet to reveal the names of the two upcoming models, it will further launch the facelift of four models, each for the electric vehicle and internal combustion engine-powered cars.

While it has not been confirmed, Avinya can be one of the models which is set to launch later this year. Tata has revived two of its old SUV nameplates with the Safari and Sierra, so the launch of a new iteration of the Tata Sumo should not be ruled out.

Tata Motors launched the facelifted versions of its micro SUV, the Punch and Punch EV, earlier this year. The Tata Tiago and Tiago EV have been spotted testing and are expected to be one of the facelifts set to be launched this year. The Tata Tigor, alongside the Tiago, is one of the company’s oldest products in its portfolio and can be set to undergo a facelift, much like its hatchback sibling.

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Tata Motors Production Expansion

Chandra highlighted that Tata currently has an average waiting period of four to eight weeks for most of its products available in its portfolio. Notably, Chandra stated that certain models like the Sierra and a few electric vehicles have a higher waiting period, but did not share numbers. He further added that the company were facing supply chain issues which prevented it from ramping up production of the newly-launched Sierra. However, Chandra said that the company had taken corrective measures to increase production to 10,000 units or higher in the upcoming months.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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