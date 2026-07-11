Tata Sierra crosses 50,000 sales milestone, Jubilee Edition launched

Tata Motors has announced that the Sierra has crossed the 50,000 sales milestone in India. To celebrate the achievement, the company has introduced the new Jubilee Edition of the Tata Sierra ICE. The special edition will be available in three trims and comes with cosmetic updates along with additional convenience features.

The Jubilee Edition builds on the existing Sierra lineup by offering added equipment across different variants, while retaining the SUV's mechanical package.

Smart+ Jubilee Edition

The entry-level Smart+ Jubilee Edition receives several exterior and interior upgrades over the standard model. On the outside, it gets a new grille insert, tailgate cladding and roof rails to give the SUV a more rugged appearance.

Inside, Tata Motors has equipped the special edition with semi-leatherette seat covers and a four-speaker audio system. It also features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Pure Jubilee Edition

Moving a step higher, the Pure Jubilee Edition adds more equipment focused on both practicality and protection.

It comes with wheel arch cladding, a parcel tray, magnetic sunshades, a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel cover and front as well as rear dashcams. These additions are aimed at enhancing both the ownership experience and everyday usability.

Adventure Jubilee Edition

Finally, there is the Adventure Jubilee Edition that comes with the ROQ Kit and dashcams for the front as well as the rear.

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Celebration of a successful run

The introduction of the Jubilee Edition marks Tata Motors' celebration of the Sierra reaching the 50,000-unit sales milestone. Rather than making mechanical changes, the company has focused on adding more value through cosmetic enhancements and feature additions.

The Jubilee Edition is expected to appeal to buyers looking for a more feature-rich version of the Sierra without moving to a higher trim level. Interested buyers can get in touch with the nearest dealerships to learn about the new Jubilee Editions of the Tata Sierra.

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