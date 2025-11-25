HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tata Sierra 2025 Launched In India: Here’s What The Premium Midsize Suv Brings To The Table

Tata Sierra 2025 launched in India: Everything you need to know

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 25 Nov 2025, 16:37 pm
  • The Tata Sierra has been launched in India at 11.49 lakh, returning after 22 years. Available with three powertrains and Level-2 ADAS. Bookings open December 16.

Tata Sierra
The Tata Sierra has been launched at an introductory ex-showroom starting price of ₹11.49 lakh
Tata Sierra
The Tata Sierra has been launched at an introductory ex-showroom starting price of ₹11.49 lakh
Tata Motors has officially launched the new Tata Sierra SUV in India, marking the comeback of an iconic moniker after an absence of 22 years since the original was discontinued in 2003. Starting at an introductory price of 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Sierra slots below the Harrier in Tata’s SUV lineup and enters the midsize SUV segment dominated by the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Bookings for the SUV open on December 16, with deliveries to commence from January 15, 2026.

Tata Sierra: Powertrain options

The Sierra has been launched initially as an ICE-powered model, with three powertrain options available to the buyer. Apart from the 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel, these include two 1.5-litre petrol units: the TGDi Hyperion turbo-petrol and the Revotron naturally aspirated petrol. Transmission options span manual and automatic choices. An all-electric Sierra based on the same architecture is expected to be revealed at a later date.

EngineGearbox OptionsPower Output
1.5-litre Hyperion TGDi Turbo-Petrol6AT 160 PS, 255 Nm
1.5-litre Revotron Naturally Aspirated Petrol6MT, 7DCA106 PS, 145 Nm
1.5-litre KryoJet Diesel6MT, 6AT118 PS, 260 (MT) / 280 Nm (AT)

Tata Sierra: Underpinnings and safety

Tata Sierra
The Sierra 2025 is underpinned by the scalable new ARGOS platform that is designed to support both ICE and EV powertrains
Tata Sierra
The Sierra 2025 is underpinned by the scalable new ARGOS platform that is designed to support both ICE and EV powertrains

The Sierra 2025 is underpinned by the new ARGOS platform (All-Terrain Ready, Omni-Energy, Geometry Scalable), engineered to support both ICE and EV configurations. It is also the first ICE vehicle in India to introduce the TiDAL 2.0 ethernet-based electrical architecture, enabling up to 1 Gbps data transfer, 5G vehicle connectivity, OTA updates and centralised computing. Tata says the system offers end-to-end cybersecurity protection and hybrid cloud storage.

The Sierra, like all the latest Tata cars, places strong emphasis on safety. At launch, the carmaker detailed how two Sierra prototypes were deliberately crashed to replicate real-world scenarios. According to the company, the passenger cell remained intact, doors were able to open post-impact, and the fuel system remained sealed to prevent fires. The belt mechanisms were said to release correctly, while the SUV maintained its overall structural integrity after the impact. The Sierra comes with six airbags and seatbelt pre-tensioners as standard, while Level-2 ADAS is available with up to 22 functions on the top-spec variants.

Off-road credentials include a 26.5-degree approach angle, 23.1-degree ramp-over angle, 31.6-degree departure angle, 205 mm ground clearance, and a 10.6-metre turning circle. Tata further claims the Sierra offers the best water-wading capability in its class.

Also Read : “We’ve reached inflection point for EVs in India" – Tata Motors’ Anand Kulkarni

Tata Sierra: Variants and pricing

Tata Sierra
The Tata Sierra will be available for bookings from December 16, with deliveries to commence from January 15, 2026
Tata Sierra
The Tata Sierra will be available for bookings from December 16, with deliveries to commence from January 15, 2026

The Sierra will be sold in four trims spanning seven variants. The range opens with Smart+, focused on core safety and essential features, followed by Pure and Pure+ that introduce upgraded cabin amenities. The Adventure and Adventure+ variants expand with upgraded suspension tech and more equipment, while the top-spec Accomplished and Accomplished+ variants bring Level-2 ADAS and premium features.

VariantKey Equipment Highlights
Smart+LED lighting set, ESP, EPB with auto-hold, 6 airbags, TPMS, rear camera, tilt steering, flush door handles, 4-inch digital cockpit, front sliding armrest
Pure10.23-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, 8-speaker audio, cruise control, electrically adjustable ORVMs with autofold, paddle shifters, hill aids, drive modes
Pure+Panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, rear USB-C fast charging, 17-inch alloys
Adventure360° HD surround view with 4SIGHT blind-spot monitor, 7-inch digital cluster, front LED cornering fog lamps, front parking sensors, roof rails, leather-wrapped steering & gear shifter
Adventure+18-inch alloys, Super Glide Suspension with 3 Terrain Modes, 12.29-inch infotainment screen, 10.23-inch digital cockpit, ambient dash lighting, cooled glovebox, rear recline seats, thigh support extender, 65 W USB-C (front)
AccomplishedLevel-2 ADAS (13 functions), AR HUD, 12-speaker JBL + Sonicshaft soundbar, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, 6-way powered driver’s seat, centre-console ambient lighting, 19-inch alloys
Accomplished+ADAS L2+ (22 functions), Horizon View triple-screen display, auto-dimming IRVM, in-built navigation, driver memory with welcome function, driver profiles, BreatheIQ purifier with AQI indicator

With an entry price higher than most of its rivals, the new Sierra positions itself as a tech-focused, premium midsize SUV. For context, the Hyundai Creta starts at 10.73 lakh, Kia Seltos at 10.79 lakh, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara at 10.76 lakh, and the Volkswagen Taigun at 10.58 lakh (limited-period offer).

First Published Date: 25 Nov 2025, 16:37 pm IST

