Tata sells over 5,000 Nexon units in August, closes in gap with Vitara Bezza

Tata Motors introduced the new facelifted Nexon in India earlier this year and the company has recently witnessed a surge in the demand of the Nexon sub-compact SUV.

Tata has managed to sell a total of 5,179 units in August 2020 as against just 2,275 units sold in the corresponding month of 2019. This is more than double the growth in terms of YoY basis. Nexon is closing in the gap with the Maruti Vitara Brezza which accounted for 6,903 sales last month. The Hyundai Venue stood on the top with 8,267 sales in August 2020.

Tata Nexon is now among the top three best-selling sub-compact SUVs in the Indian market. It has outsold the Mahindra XUV300 (2,990 units), Ford EcoSport (2,757 units) and Honda WR-V (729 units).

The company has recently launched the XM(S) variant to the Nexon which has been priced at ₹8.36 lakh (ex showroom, Delhi). This trims gets an electric sunroof which makes it the most affordable vehicle across segments to offer this. Other than this, it also gets auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers and steering-mounted controls.

Some of the feature highlights such as Electronic Stability Program, LED DRLs with Projector Headlamps, Hill Hold Control, Driver and Co-Driver Airbags, ConnectNext Infotainment System by Harman and Multi- Drive Modes, have been carried over to the XM(S) trim.

Nexon is a key product for Tata Motors and the automaker is planning to cementing its base in the sub-compact SUV segment, especially considering the fact that newer rivals like Kia Sonet and Nissan Magnite are arriving soon in the same segment.