Tata Motors launches two new variants of Safari SUV. Here’s what is new

The new variants, which were recently launched for the five-seater Tata Harrier as well, will sit above the existing XM and XT variants.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Sep 2022, 10:23 AM
The new XMS and XMAS variants of Tata Safari will be powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine which can generate 168 hp and 350 Nm torque. (Image: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/ HT Auto)
Days after launching two new variants of the Harrier SUV, Tata Motors has launched similar variants for its three-row SUV Safari too. The new variants, called XMS and XMAS, has been priced between 17.96 lakh and 19.26 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). Both these variants will have the regular 2.0-litre diesel engines under the hood. According to the new price list, the new variants will sit above the XM and XT variants of the Safari SUV and will cost a little more than 1 lakh.

The new XMS and XMAS variants of the Tata Safari SUV will come with several new features. These include a panoramic sunroof, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an eight-speaker sound system, steering-mounted controls, reverse camera, rain-sensing wipers, height adjustable driver seat, auto headlights and electrically foldable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs). The variants will also offer three drive modes which include Eco, City and Sport.

The panoramic sunroof will come as standard for the new variants. It was, earlier available with the variants above, which include the XT+, XTA+, XZ, XZA+, XZS and XZAS.

There is not much change under the hood for the new variants of Tata Safari SUVs. It will continue to be powered by the 2.0-litre kryotec diesel engine. The unit, which can generate 168 hp of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a six-speed manual in the XMS variant and a six-speed automatic transmission in the XMAS variant.

Tata Safari SUV rivals the likes of Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio N among others in the three-row diesel SUVs in India. At its price point, the new Safari SUV variants will undercut the higher diesel variants of both XUV700 and Scorpio N.

Earlier, Tata Motors introduced the same variants for the five-seater Harrier SUV as well. While the XMS variant of the Harrier was priced at 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom), the Harrier XMAS variant with six-speed automatic transmission was priced at 18.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 27 Sep 2022, 10:23 AM IST
TAGS: Safari Tata Motors
