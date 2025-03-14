Tata Safari Stealth Edition deliveries commence

Tata Motors has started delivering the Safari Stealth Edition in the Indian market. This special edition of the SUV was recently launched and is limited to 2,700 units. The starting price of the Safari Stealth Edition is ₹25.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

Cosmetic Changes to the Tata Safari Stealth Edition

The Safari Stealth Edition features a matte black exterior, complemented by R19 black alloy wheels and a unique Stealth mascot. The exterior design is further enhanced by dark-themed badging and a blacked-out front grille, giving it an assertive and striking appearance. Inside, the vehicle is equipped with ventilated seats in both the first and second rows, designed in a Carbon-Noir theme. The dashboard and door trims are made of black leatherette and feature contrasting stitching.

Mechanical Changes to the Tata Safari Stealth Edition

There are no mechanical changes to the Tata Safari Stealth Edition. It is powered by the KRYOTEC 2.0L BS6 Phase 2 Turbocharged engine, which delivers a maximum power output of 168 bhp and peak torque of 350 Nm. The engine is paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Also Read : Tata Curvv gets new Nitro Crimson colour scheme

Features of the Tata Safari Stealth Edition

The Tata Safari Stealth Edition comes with an impressive range of features, including a 12.3-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system, an arcade app store for entertainment options, and Alexa Home-to-Car integration. Additionally, it includes built-in Map My India navigation, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a JBL sound system with 10 speakers enhanced by Harman AudioworX. For added convenience, it has a wireless charging pad and a panoramic sunroof that includes ambient lighting, along with multiple driving modes to enhance the overall driving experience.

Safety Features of the Tata Safari Stealth Edition

The safety features of this model include Level 2+ ADAS with 21 functionalities, such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, and Automatic Emergency Braking. It is also equipped with 7 airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with 17 safety functions, a 360-degree camera, and a tire pressure monitoring system for enhanced security.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: