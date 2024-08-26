Tata Safari Pure (O) vs Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select: Which SUV is right for you

Mahindra Scorpio N lineup was expanded with the introduction of the Z8 Select variant. Sitting below the Z8 variant, the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select is available with both petrol and diesel engines, manual and automatic transmissions, and is priced between ₹17.19 lakh and ₹19.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select comptes with the Tata Safari Pure (O) variant, which is priced at ₹18.19 lakh. However, where the Mahindra Scorpio N is offered in both petrol and diesel powertrain options, the Tata Safari is only available with a diesel powertrain.

Tata Safari Pure (O) vs Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select:Engine and Performance

The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select comes with a choice of two engine options - a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol with 200bhp and 380 Nm or a a 2.2-liter diesel producing 172 bhp and 400 Nm. Both the engine can be paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

Also Read : Is Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select the best variant to get?

The Tata Safari on the other hand is only available with a 2.0-liter diesel engine mated to either a six speed manual transmission or an automatic transmission, generating 170 bhp and 350 Nm of torque.

Tata Safari Pure (O) vs Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select: Features

The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select and Tata Safari Pure (O) come across as good kitted models with LED headlamps, daytime running lights, and fog lamps.

Convenience features on the Safari include auto climate control and third-row AC vents, neither of which make it to the Scorpio N. The former also gets a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, while the latter gets only the tilt adjustment for the steering colum. On the other hand, the Mahindra Scorpio N gets an eight-way adjustable driver seat while the Tata Safari gets six-way adjustable driver seat.

Also watch: Tata Harrier or Safari? Which one should you pick and why

While both SUVs get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, it's only the Safari that boasts a larger 10-inch screen. Both get ESC, HHC, ABS with EBD, parking sensors, and six airbags. Where the Scorpio N scores are in cruise control and disc brakes at all four wheels, the Safari makes do with TPMS.

Tata Safari Pure (O) vs Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select:Pricing

The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select is priced at Rs. 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol variant and Rs. 18.19 lakh for the diesel variant. The Tata Safari Pure (O) is only available with a diesel engine and is priced at Rs. 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

In conclusion, both the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select and the Tata Safari Pure (O) are a compelling product offering when it comes to features, safety, and performance. The decision between the purely depends on personal preference. While the Scorpio N stands out with its commanding road presence, the Tata Safari on the other hand offers a premium feel with its larger infotainment screen and additional speakers.

First Published Date: