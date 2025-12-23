Tata Safari & Harrier Petrol New "ULTRA" variants explained

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the new petrol-powered Safari and Harrier SUVs in the Indian market to broaden their appeal among a larger pool of buyers. One of the big highlights of this update is the addition of a new Ultra variant for the two SUVs, slotted within the Accomplished trim in the Safari and within the Fearless trim for the Harrier. The new variant adds premium features to the SUV, many of which are carried over from the Harrier EV. With this, the Safari and Harrier petrol grow more tech-rich with a heightened value proposition for those who seek the refinement and the more mainstream driving dynamics of petrol engines.

What do you get in the Safari and Harrier Ultra variants?

The new Ultra variant introduces a larger Harman infotainment touchscreen sourced from the Harrier EV, featuring an advanced Samsung Neo QLED display panel for improved clarity and response.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Safari 1956 cc 1956 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 14.66 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Harrier 1956 cc 1956 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 14 Lakhs Compare View Offers Jeep Compass 1956 cc 1956 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 17.73 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia Seltos 2026 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12 - 21 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.66 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Alcazar 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Safety is another major focus, and to this end, the variant also adds a Level-2 ADAS suite with 22 safety features. This is complemented by the VisionEX digital IRVM featuring a built-in dash cam and Dolby Atmos audio system.

Beyond core tech and safety, the Ultra variant adds a range of creature comforts. These include a sliding front armrest, memory-function ORVMs with reverse assist, a camera washer system, and built-in navigation with voice assistant integration. Visually, the cabin adopts a revised light-toned interior theme accented with contrasting highlights, positioning the Ultra as the most premium iteration of the Safari petrol to date.

What powers the Tata Safari and Harrier petrol?

The Harrier and Safari petrol are powered by the new 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol engine that debuted in the Sierra

The Harrier and Safari petrol versions will be powered by the new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine from the Hyperion family. This unit can be mated to a 6-speed manual or automatic and delivers 168 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. This is a higher state of tune than the newly launched Tata Sierra, which, in controlled testing, showed a mileage of 29.9 kmpl. This is obviously unrealistic for real-world conditions, and in our tests, the Safari petrol with the same engine delivered 8.047 kmpl.

What are the variants available for the petrol-powered Safari and Harrier?

The Tata Harrier’s petrol lineup will span multiple trims, starting from entry-level options and extending to higher-spec variants, including special editions. The Tata Safari petrol lineup mirrors this but adds the new Ultra variant as a distinct, tech-led offering above the Accomplished trims, alongside themed editions for buyers seeking a sportier or darker aesthetic.

What is the price and positioning of the upcoming Harrier and Safari petrol?

While official pricing has not yet been announced, both models are expected to be positioned at a noticeable gap below their respective diesel versions, potentially undercutting them by around ₹1 lakh. Once launched, the Safari petrol will slot into a competitive three-row SUV segment, taking on petrol-powered rivals such as the Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus, while the Harrier petrol will target buyers in the mid-size SUV space looking for a petrol alternative with a strong feature list.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: