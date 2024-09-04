Tata Safari, Harrier get Safer Choice Award by GNCAP. Check details

Global automotive safety watchdog, Global New Car Assessment Program (GNCAP) has awardedTata Motors with their Safer Choice Award for the Tata Safari and Harrier . The global safety organization said the prestigious accolade is only reserved for automakers that commit to the highest standards of safety performance for vehicles sold in India.

Last year, Tata Safari and Harrier attained a five-star Global NCAP rating for both adult and child occupant protection. They got the highest ratings in Global NCAP's #SaferCarsForIndia campaign. Tata Motors submitted these models for further Safer Choice conformation testing. Both of these models surpassed the strict performance and volume criteria for advanced safety systems, which include AEB, speed assistance, and BSD.

David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation explained that encouraging manufacturers to reach higher levels of protection for both occupants and vulnerable road users is central to Global NCAP's safety mission.

Mohan Savarkar, Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, expressed pride in receiving the Global NCAP Safer Choice Award for the Tata Safari and Tata Harrier. He stated the the company has consistently led the safety conversation, ensuring that its commitment is evident in every vehicle manufactured, regardless of the price point.

Global NCAP launched the Safer Choice Award, which is only relevant to emerging markets, in 2018 and updated its protocols in August 2024. To be eligible for the award, a car model must demonstrate exceptional safety performance by meeting certain criteria.

These include achieving a five-star Global NCAP rating for both adult and child occupant protection, equipping the vehicle with a speed assistance system that meets Global NCAP’s full test criteria, implementing advanced emergency braking (AEB) technology for both car-to-car and vulnerable road user scenarios, and offering blind spot detection (BSD) as a standalone option that meets Global NCAP's performance requirements.

Tata Nexon EV, Punch EV: Safety rating

Early this year, the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Punch EV secured five-star safety ratings in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Performs well in Adult and Child Occupant Safety categories with the highest scores, reassuring their strong safety credentials. What is more, both these e-variants are sold alongside their internal combustion engine brothers, thus offering buyers a choice of traditional or electric powertrains without having to make any compromise on safety.

Since its launch, the Tata Nexon EV has been the best-selling electric car in India. It scored a five-star rating for both adult and child occupant protection. It scored 29.86 out of 32 points in the adult occupant protection category with 14.26 points out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and 15.60 out of 16 in the side movable deformable barrier test. In the category of child occupant protection, it got 44.95 points out of a possible 49.

Tata Punch EV replicated its elder sibling, the Nexon EV, by returning a five-star rating for safety in Bharat NCAP crash tests. In terms of adult occupant protection, the Punch EV scored 31.46 points out of 32, while it returned 45.00 points out of 49 for child occupant protection. Indeed, this compact SUV comes installed with six airbags, ABS, and ESC as standard across all variants. Other safety features in this car include a blind spot monitor, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and three-point seatbelts for all seats to ensure comprehensive protection for the occupants.

