Tata Safari and Harrier SUVs get big discounts in November

Tata Motors is offering discounts on other models like Tigor and Tiago till the end of this month. Tata has not included any of its electric cars among beneficiaries.

Tata Motors has announced benefits on its models for November. The carmaker is offering discounts of up to ₹65,000 on two of its flagship SUVs - the Harrier and Safari. Tata Motors recently hiked the prices of its cars across its lineup from Monday, November 7. The discount scheme for the month could help those looking to buy a Tata car this month. However, those looking to buy any of Tata's two best-selling models Nexon or Punch, there are no discounts on offer this month. Tata has not included any of its electric cars in this scheme yet. However, there are other models one can choose from. Here is a quick look.

Tata Safari

Tata Motors' flagship three-row SUV Safari comes with the biggest discount package that goes up to ₹65,000. This will be applicable for those looking to buy the Kaziranga and Jet Editions of the SUV. The benefits include cash discount worth ₹30,000, exchange bonus worth ₹30,000 and corporate discount worth ₹5,000. All other variants of the Safari will only get discount of up to ₹55,000.

Tata Harrier

Tata's flagship five-seater SUV Harrier gets similar discounts like the Safari. Benefits of up to ₹65,000 is up for grabs if one chooses to buy the Kaziranga or Jet Edition of the SUV. While these two variants get cash discounts of up to ₹30,000 besides other benefits, all other variants of the SUV will get cash discount of ₹20,000.

Tata Tigor

Tata's only sedan in the lineup comes with a discount of up to ₹38,000. This includes cash benefits worth ₹20,000, exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000 and corporate discount worth ₹3,000. Tata is also offering discounts on the CNG version of Tigor. The exchange bonus for the Tigor CNG is capped at ₹10,000.

Tata Tiago

Tata's smallest hatchback Tiago comes with an overall discount of ₹33,000. This includes cash benefit worth ₹20,000, exchange bonus of ₹10,000 and corporate discount of ₹3,000.

Tata Nexon

While there is no separate discount offer on Tata's best-selling model, Nexon SUV can be availed with a corporate discount of up to ₹5,000.

First Published Date: