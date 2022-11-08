HT Auto
Tata Safari and Harrier SUVs get big discounts in November

Tata Motors is offering discounts on other models like Tigor and Tiago till the end of this month. Tata has not included any of its electric cars among beneficiaries.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Nov 2022, 16:18 PM
Harrier and Safari SUVs are offered with the biggest discounts among Tata cars in November.
Tata Motors has announced benefits on its models for November. The carmaker is offering discounts of up to 65,000 on two of its flagship SUVs - the Harrier and Safari. Tata Motors recently hiked the prices of its cars across its lineup from Monday, November 7. The discount scheme for the month could help those looking to buy a Tata car this month. However, those looking to buy any of Tata's two best-selling models Nexon or Punch, there are no discounts on offer this month. Tata has not included any of its electric cars in this scheme yet. However, there are other models one can choose from. Here is a quick look.

Tata Safari

Tata Motors' flagship three-row SUV Safari comes with the biggest discount package that goes up to 65,000. This will be applicable for those looking to buy the Kaziranga and Jet Editions of the SUV. The benefits include cash discount worth 30,000, exchange bonus worth 30,000 and corporate discount worth 5,000. All other variants of the Safari will only get discount of up to 55,000.

Tata Harrier

Tata's flagship five-seater SUV Harrier gets similar discounts like the Safari. Benefits of up to 65,000 is up for grabs if one chooses to buy the Kaziranga or Jet Edition of the SUV. While these two variants get cash discounts of up to 30,000 besides other benefits, all other variants of the SUV will get cash discount of 20,000.

Tata Tigor

Tata's only sedan in the lineup comes with a discount of up to 38,000. This includes cash benefits worth 20,000, exchange bonus of up to 15,000 and corporate discount worth 3,000. Tata is also offering discounts on the CNG version of Tigor. The exchange bonus for the Tigor CNG is capped at 10,000.

Tata Tiago

Tata's smallest hatchback Tiago comes with an overall discount of 33,000. This includes cash benefit worth 20,000, exchange bonus of 10,000 and corporate discount of 3,000.

Tata Nexon

While there is no separate discount offer on Tata's best-selling model, Nexon SUV can be availed with a corporate discount of up to 5,000.

First Published Date: 08 Nov 2022, 16:18 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Harrier Safari
