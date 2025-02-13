Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Editions launched, prices start at 24.85 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the Stealth Editions of the Harrier and Safari in the Indian market. The Harrier Stealth Edition is priced at ₹24.85 lakh whereas the Safari Stealth Edition costs ₹25.30 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The Stealth Editions were first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Tata Motors has finished the Stealth Editions of the Harrier and Safari in the new Matte Stealth Black colour scheme. The alloy wheels are now finished in matte black along with a diamond-cut finish and they measure 19-inches in size. There is also a Stealth mascot on the front fender.

The interior is finished in a Carbon Noir theme with leather seats and Granite Black Deco-stitching. The dashboard is also finished is a Carbon noir theme with soft touch materials and leather.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: