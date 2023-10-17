Tata Safari and Harrier score 5 stars in Global NCAP crash tests. Check details

Global NCAP has announced that the Tata Safari and Harrier have scored 5 stars in their crash test. In fact, both SUVs have achieved the highest Global NCAP score for adult and child occupant safety in their Safer Car for India program. The tests were done voluntarily by Tata Motors and the Harrier and Safari are among the last cars to be tested by GNCAP before the Bharat NCAP is introduced.

The bodyshell integrity was rated as stable and the SUVs were fitted with ISOFIX anchorages, and a passenger airbag disabling switch which is important while transporting children in the front passenger seat. The Safari and Harrier also meet the requirements of UN127 and GTR9 for pedestrian protection as standard.

The models also comply with Global NCAP’s ESC requirements, with seatbelt reminders in all seating positions and offer optional ADAS technologies. The SUVs were equipped with a frontal airbag, belt pretensioner, belt loadlimter, side curtain airbag and side chest airbags.

According to GNCAP, “: the protection offered to the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck was good. Driver’s and passenger’s chest showed adequate protection. Driver’s and passenger’s knees showed good protection. Driver’s tibias showed adequate protection and passenger’s tibias showed good protection. Footwell area was rated as stable. The bodyshell was rated as stable and it is capable of withstanding further loadings. The head, chest, abdomen and pelvis showed good protection."

