Tata Safari and Harrier attract massive discounts in August 2024

Tata Safari is one of the true blue SUVs and an iconic nomenclature in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The homegrown car manufacturer introduced the new-age Safari, which bears the iconic nomenclature but looks different, in line with the contemporary models from the brand. Now in an attempt to boost the sales numbers, Tata Motors is offering discounts on the Safari and Harrier.

The MY2023 models of the Tata Safari and Harrier SUVs are available with major discounts, in an attempt to clear the stock. The Tata Safari is available with benefits of up to ₹1.65 lakh across all variants, while the Tata Harroer is available with benefits of up to ₹1.45 lakh, depending on the variant. The Tata Safari and Harrier SUVs are currently available at a starting price of ₹16.19 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both the Tata Safari and Harrier SUVs come sharing a host of design elements, at exterior and inside the cabin as well. On the mechanical front, the Safari and Harrier come powered by the 2.0-litre Kryotec turbocharged diesel engine, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, while there is a torque converter unit on offer as well. The diesel engine is capable of churning out 168 bhp peak power and 350 Nm of maximum torque.

Tata Curvv EV ready for August 7 launch

Meanwhile, Tata Motors is raring up for the launch of its much-awaited Curvv EV on August 7. Upon launch, the Curvv EV will join the lineup of other electric cars from the brand. This will come as the pure electric version of the Tata Curvv, which will also see the ICE variant of the coupe SUV coming at a later stage. Tata Curvv will arrive creating a new niche segment, which is generally known for being available in the luxury car segment.

