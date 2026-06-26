Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx top variant spec comparison: Prices, features, safety

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Tata Punch is one of the bestselling SUVs in India. The SUV is known as a key revenue churner for the brand. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, the Baleno-based crossover, has also earned quite some respect from the Indian buyers. If you are planning to buy a small SUV or crossover, and these two models, Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, are on your shortlist, here is a quick comparison of the top-end trims of the two SUVs.
The top-end variant of the Tata Punch is the Accomplished+ S, while the top trim of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the Alpha. In this comparison, we will compare the price, features and safety of these two trims.
The Tata Punch top trim is priced at ₹10.60 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Maruti Suzuki Fronx top variant comes priced at ₹11.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Clearly, these two models are priced competitively against each other.
|Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Feature comparison
|Tata Punch Accomplished+ S
|Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alpha
|Headlights
|LED
|LED
|Alloy wheels
|16-inch
|16-inch
|Sunroof
|Single-pane
|No
|Connected LED tail-lights
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear wiper and washer
|Yes
|Yes
|Driver's display
|7.0-inch digital
|Analogue
|Touchscreen
|10.25-inch
|9.0-inch
|Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto
|Wireless
|Wireless
|Head-up display
|No
|Yes
|Speakers
|8 (includes 4 tweeters)
|6 (includes 2 tweeters)
|Electronically adjustable ORVMs
|Yes
|Yes
|Auto-folding ORVMs
|Yes
|Yes
|Auto-dimming IRVM
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear AC vents
|Yes
|Yes
|Automatic climate control
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear centre armrest
|Yes
|No
|60:40 split rear seats
|No
|Yes
Top-end trims of both models come with a host of similar features. The Tata Punch is actually positioned in a segment lower than the Fronx. But it comes impressively well-kitted, loaded with features. The Punch pulls ahead with a sunroof, larger touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver's display, more tweeters, and a rear centre armrest. The Fronx, on the other hand, counters with a head-up display and 60:40 split folding rear seats.
|Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Safety comparison
|Tata Punch Accomplished+ S
|Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alpha
|Airbags
|6
|6
|360-degree camera
|Yes
|Yes
|Tyre pressure monitoring system
|Yes
|No
|Brakes (front/rear)
|Disc / Drum
|Disc / Drum
|3-point seatbelts for all passengers
|Yes
|Yes
|ABS with EBD
|Yes
|Yes
The Tata Punch is vastly superior to Fronx in terms of safety, boasting a confirmed five-star rating. In contrast, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx lacks a formalised Bharat NCAP or Global NCAP safety rating, and its recent structural tests in other global markets yielded lower overall marks. On the safety feature front, the Punch gets a TPMS, which is missing on the Fronx.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.