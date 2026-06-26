Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx top variant spec comparison: Prices, features, safety

Tata Punch is one of the bestselling SUVs in India. The SUV is known as a key revenue churner for the brand. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx , the Baleno-based crossover, has also earned quite some respect from the Indian buyers. If you are planning to buy a small SUV or crossover, and these two models, Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, are on your shortlist, here is a quick comparison of the top-end trims of the two SUVs.

The top-end variant of the Tata Punch is the Accomplished+ S, while the top trim of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the Alpha. In this comparison, we will compare the price, features and safety of these two trims.

Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Price

The Tata Punch top trim is priced at ₹10.60 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Maruti Suzuki Fronx top variant comes priced at ₹11.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Clearly, these two models are priced competitively against each other.

Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Features

Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Feature comparison Tata Punch Accomplished+ S Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alpha Headlights LED LED Alloy wheels 16-inch 16-inch Sunroof Single-pane No Connected LED tail-lights Yes Yes Rear wiper and washer Yes Yes Driver's display 7.0-inch digital Analogue Touchscreen 10.25-inch 9.0-inch Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto Wireless Wireless Head-up display No Yes Speakers 8 (includes 4 tweeters) 6 (includes 2 tweeters) Electronically adjustable ORVMs Yes Yes Auto-folding ORVMs Yes Yes Auto-dimming IRVM Yes Yes Wireless charging Yes Yes Rear AC vents Yes Yes Automatic climate control Yes Yes Rear centre armrest Yes No 60:40 split rear seats No Yes

Top-end trims of both models come with a host of similar features. The Tata Punch is actually positioned in a segment lower than the Fronx. But it comes impressively well-kitted, loaded with features. The Punch pulls ahead with a sunroof, larger touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver's display, more tweeters, and a rear centre armrest. The Fronx, on the other hand, counters with a head-up display and 60:40 split folding rear seats.

Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Safety

Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Safety comparison Tata Punch Accomplished+ S Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alpha Airbags 6 6 360-degree camera Yes Yes Tyre pressure monitoring system Yes No Brakes (front/rear) Disc / Drum Disc / Drum 3-point seatbelts for all passengers Yes Yes ABS with EBD Yes Yes

The Tata Punch is vastly superior to Fronx in terms of safety, boasting a confirmed five-star rating. In contrast, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx lacks a formalised Bharat NCAP or Global NCAP safety rating, and its recent structural tests in other global markets yielded lower overall marks. On the safety feature front, the Punch gets a TPMS, which is missing on the Fronx.

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