Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter top variant spec comparison: Which one makes more sense to buy?

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The micro SUV category, despite having a handful of options, is one of the best when it comes to sales numbers. The micro SUV category consists of players like the Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter and Nissan Magnite. While the Tata Punch continues to cross sales milestones, recently crossing 8 lakh unit sales, the only real competition it has is the Hyundai Exter. Let’s see how their top variants fare against each other:
The Tata Punch is powered by two different engine options: a 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated Revotron engine producing 86.6 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, and a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. The former is paired with a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT, whereas the latter is paired with a six-speed manual transmission.
The Hyundai Exter, on the other hand, is powered by a single powertrain option, which is the 1.2-litre Kappa four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque through a manual gearbox or an AMT with paddle shifters.
The top variant of the Tata Punch’s cabin gets fabric upholstery with underthigh support bolstering. In addition, it gets a host of features, including a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, blind spot monitor, voice-assisted electric sunroof with native voice recognition, automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charger with Xpress Cool, front fast 65W Type-C charger, four speakers and four tweeters, iRA 2.0 with more than 50 connected car features, ambient lighting, auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers and follow-me-home headlamps, among others.
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The top variant of Hyundai Exter’s cabin, on the other hand, gets upholstered in a new dual-tone Navy and Grey interior theme, and the layered dashboard gets a new 3D carbon pattern finish. The driver gets a sportier D-cut steering wheel, a folding armrest, as well as new metal pedals, along with driver seat height adjustment and adjustable rear headrests standard across all variants. In addition, the Exter boasts a list of features including a digital instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch MID, an 8-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and connected car features, among others.
The top variant of the Tata Punch is priced at ₹9.09 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Hyundai Exter is priced at ₹9.60 lakh (ex-showroom). With a difference of approximately ₹51,000, the Tata Punch would be a better value-for-money purchase considering it has more features and more engine options. Furthermore, both the micro SUVs boast a dual-cylinder CNG tank, which allows the customer to use the boot space better.
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