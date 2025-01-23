Tata Punch crosses 5 lakh production milestone. What made it popular?

Tata Punch grabbed the top spot in the Indian passenger vehicle market in 2024 being the bestselling model, which also ended the domination of Maruti Suzuki bigwigs. Now, the SUV has surpassed the production milestone of five lakh units. The Tata Punch went on sale in October 2021 as the most affordable SUV from the homegrown auto major and has quickly become a crowd's favourite. The Tata Punch quickly grew from a petrol-powered SUV to electric and CNG variants, further contributing to the model’s growing sales.

The Tata Punch has been consistently a strong-selling model frequently featuring in the top five bestselling passenger vehicles list month-on-month. The SUV hit the one lakh production milestone within 10 months of its debut in August 2022. The introduction of the petrol-CNG variant of Punch in 2023 helped production increase to two lakh units that year. The Punch EV was launched in January 2024 further boosting its popularity, resulting in the production hitting the four lakh mark in August 2024. The last one lakh units have been produced in about five months since then, which further shows the growing popularity of the SUV.

Tata Punch: What makes it a popular offering?

One of the key USPs of Tata Punch is the pricing of the car. The petrol-only variant of Tata Punch is priced between ₹6 lakh and ₹9.72 lakh (ex-showroom). The petrol-CNG variant comes priced between ₹7.30 lakh and ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Punch EV comes priced between ₹9.99 lakh and ₹14.44 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing of the Punch makes it one of the most affordable SUVs in the country.

Tata Punch has less competition in its segment compared to its siblings in bigger categories. The only direct rival against Tata Punch is the Hyundai Exter, which lacks an electric variant. This lack of competition in this space too is a major reason behind Tata Punch's popularity and high-raking sales numbers.

The micro-SUV comes with a practical and compact boxy design, which makes it easier to manoeuvre through the congested city traffic. Also, it has decent ground clearance and a tough shell, making it a practical car for driving on rough roads. Another key USP behind the popularity of Tata Punch is the list of features onboard the SUV.

Powering the Punch petrol is a 1.2-litre engine that churns out 86.5 bhp peak power and 115 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. The CNG model comes pumping out 72.5 bhp peak power and 103 Nm of maximum torque. The petrol-CNG version of Punch gets a five-speed manual gearbox. The Tata Punch EV is available with two motor options - 60 kW (80 bhp) and a 25 kWh battery, and a 90 kW (120 bhp) motor with a 35 kWh battery.

