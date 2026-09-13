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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tata Punch Prices Hiked By Up To 10,000

Tata Punch prices hiked by up to 10,000

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 13 Sept 2026, 13:06 pm
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Tata Motors has raised Punch prices by up to 10,000, with prices starting at 5.75 lakh. The SUV retains its existing powertrain options, features and rivals

Tata Punch prices hiked by up to ₹10,000
Tata Punch
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₹7,400/ month
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Indian automaker Tata Motors has hiked the prices of its micro SUV, the Punch, in India by up to 10,000, depending on the variant. The latest revision comes as part of a broader price hike implemented across Tata Motors’ model range.

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Tata Punch: Price Hike

The price increase for the Tata Punch ranges between 5,000 and 10,000 across its variants. Following the revision, the new starting ex-showroom price of the micro SUV has been set at 5.75 lakh and goes up to 10.77 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

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Tata Punch
₹5.59 Lakhs
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₹7,400/ month
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₹5.81 Lakhs
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₹7,600/ month
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₹5.81 Lakhs
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₹6.85 Lakhs
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₹9,000/ month
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₹7.91 Lakhs
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₹10,400/ month
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Nissan Magnite
₹5.65 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹7,400/ month
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Despite the revised pricing, Tata Motors has not made any major changes to the Punch’s features or mechanical specifications.

Tata Punch: Powertrain

The Tata Punch is powered by two different powertrains: a 1.2L three-cylinder, naturally aspirated Revotron petrol engine producing 86 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT, and a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

Additionally, the Tata Punch boasts a dual-cylinder CNG variant as well, powered by the same 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 72.40 bhp and 103 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.

Not only that, but the Tata Punch is also available in an all-electric iteration, the Punch.EV in the Indian market, which has a starting price of 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom) to 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : New Renault Duster launched in India; Prices start from 10.29 lakh

Tata Punch: Rivals

With the latest price revision, the Tata Punch continues to compete in the sub-compact SUV segment against models such as the Hyundai Exter, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The Tata Punch in 2024 dethroned the Maruti Suzuki WagonR as the best-selling car in India and has been one of the top-selling models from the Indian automaker. With the latest hike, prospective buyers will now have to pay up to 10,000 more, depending on their chosen variant.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 13 Sept 2026, 13:06 pm IST
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