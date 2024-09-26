Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Punch Icng: Variants Explained

Tata Punch iCNG: Variants explained

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Sep 2024, 17:00 PM
The Tata Nexon iCNG is powered by a 1.2 litre turbo petrol engine that puts out 99 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. The engine gets paired with a six speed m
...
Nexon iCNG is expected to be the first turbocharged CNG car

Tata Nexon iCNG has finally been launched after much anticipation. The Nexon CNG becomes the first CNG car to feature a turbo petrol engine. Available across eight trim levels, the Tata Nexon iCNG is priced between 8.99 lakh to 14.59 lakh.

The sub compact CNG SUV is powered by a 1.2 litre turbo petrol engine that puts out 99 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. The engine gets paired with a six speed manual transmission as of now. Interestingly, while the power output for the CNG model is lower than the petrol powered version, the torque output remains common between the two. Additionally, the with the Nexon iCNG featuring twin cylinder technology, the boot also becomes quite usable with only reducing by 61 litres as compared to the petrol and diesel powered models. Here's a closer look at what each variant has to offer.

Tata Nexon iCNG: Smart (O)

The base variant of the Tata Nexon iCNG, Smart (O) is priced at 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and comes equipped with several safety and convenience features. It includes six airbags, LED headlamps and taillamps, an electronic stability programme, hill hold control, and ISOFIX child seat anchors. Additionally, it offers reverse parking sensors and power windows for front passengers.

Tata Nexon iCNG: Smart+

Priced at 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom, India), this Tata Nexon iCNG Smart+ variant builds on the features of the Smart (O) variant. It adds a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen with four speakers, along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Further upgrades include power windows for all seats, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and steering-mounted controls.

Tata Nexon iCNG: Smart+ S

The Tata Nexon iCNG Smart+ S variant is priced at 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Along with the features of the Smart+ S, this variant adds auto headlamps, a voice-assisted sunroof, and automatic wipers.

Tata Nexon iCNG: Pure

The Tata Nexon iCNG Pure variant, priced at 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom, India), adds several features to the Smart+ model. These include wheel covers, rear AC vents, touch-based AC controls, a rear power outlet, and a 4-inch virtual instrument cluster, enhancing both style and comfort for passengers.

Tata Nexon iCNG: Pure S

The Tata Nexon iCNG Pure S variant, priced at 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India), enhances the features of the Pure variant with a voice-assisted sunroof, an anti-glare rearview mirror, automatic headlamps, and automatic wipers.

Tata Nexon iCNG: Creative

The Tata Nexon iCNG Creative variant is priced at 11.69 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It builds upon the features of the Pure variant. It adds sequential LED DRLs and taillamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, keyless entry, a reverse camera, a cooled glovebox, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Tata Nexon iCNG: Creative+

The Tata Nexon iCNG Creative+ variant, priced at 12.19 lakh (ex-showroom, India), enhances the Creative variant with several premium features. These include a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, a blind spot camera, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, automatic headlamps and automatic wipers.

Tata Nexon iCNG: Fearless+ PS

The top of the line Tata Nexon iCNG Fearless+ PS variant is priced at 14.59 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It comes with an array of premium features beyond what the Creative+ variant offers.

The Tata Nexon iCNG Fearless+ PS gets sequential turn indicators both on the front and the back and rear defogger, front fog lamps with cornering functionality. On the inside, it gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8-speaker JBL-tuned audio system, an air purifier, and a wireless charger. Additionally, it comes with a one-touch driver’s side window, Xpress cool AC, height-adjustable and ventilated front seats, and a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof.

First Published Date: 26 Sep 2024, 17:00 PM IST
