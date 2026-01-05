Tata Punch Facelift to get Turbo-petrol engine; bigger touchscreen

The Tata Punch facelift will launch on January 13, 2026, bringing us some major changes, which have been confirmed in the latest teasers released by Tata Motors. The updated micro-SUV will be offered with a turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, as seen in the teaser clip. The Punch will also get a larger infotainment touchscreen and a range of cosmetic changes aimed at renewing its appeal among buyers.

The teaser offers a glance at the new variant with an iTurbo badge on the rear fascia. It is expected to borrow the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit from the Tata Altroz Racer. In the sporty hatchback, this engine is tuned to deliver 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. This will position the new variants at the top of the range and is expected to result in higher sales figures from an increased pool of buyers looking for the extra ‘punch’.

What is the design of the new Tata Punch?

On the design front, the Punch facelift appears to be heavily influenced by styling cues from Tata’s larger SUVs, namely the Nexon and Harrier. The Punch is expected to retain the split-headlamp layout while putting on a revised front grille and updated DRL elements. Earlier spy shots show that the original rugged silhouette remains, although the SUV brings a much sharper stance.

The Punch facelift will put on updated bumpers all around for a bolder demeanour, while mild tweaks to the lighting signatures are expected as part of the mid-life update.

What are the features of the facelifted Punch?

Updated Tata Punch to feature larger touchscreen display

The 2026 Punch will bring major changes to the cabin, which centre on the larger infotainment touchscreen display and the added HVAC panel that sits below as part of the centre console. The updated SUV will feature the new two-spoke steering wheel seen on the latest models from the carmaker, alongside amenities such as a 65W Type-C charging port, a new digital instrument cluster, and a 360-degree blind spot monitor.

